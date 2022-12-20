Florence excels at Buzz Lucey Tourney

by Scott Sacry

The Florence wrestling team excelled in the Buzz Lucey tournament in Eureka on Saturday, December 17th, which featured 11 total teams. The Florence boys’ and girls’ teams both took 2nd place overall.

For the Florence Falcon boys, Adyn Meinzen had an impressive outing, finishing in first place in the 152 weight class. Dallas Blair finished second in the 205 weight class. Max Rosenthal placed third in the 103 weight class. Jon Post placed third in the 120 weight class. Seth Wilson also earned a third place finish in the 138 weight class. Jett Murray placed third in the 170 weight class. Arie McLaughlin finished third in the 285 weight class. Isaac Nicoson finished fourth in the 113 weight class.

On the girls’ side, Neveah Speer took first place in the 120 division, Hailey Sutton earned a first place finish in the 152 weight class, and Malorey Lawrence placed third in the 126 class.