DOJ Alert: Hoax active shooter calls being made across Montana

HELENA – Law enforcement have responded today to hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state. There has been no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found.

The calls have been made to dispatchers in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, and Cascade and Madison counties.

“This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,” Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “We are assisting with the coordination of these incoming threats to further the investigation and identify the source of the calls.”

Similar series of hoax calls have also been reported recently in other states including South Dakota and Oklahoma.