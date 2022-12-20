Corvallis takes first in Glyn Brawley Classic

by Scott Sacry

On Saturday, December 17th, Corvallis hosted 10 wrestling teams at the Glyn Brawley Classic, including the teams from Darby, Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville. At the end of the day, Corvallis took first with 207 points, followed by Stevensville in second with 139.5 points, Hamilton in third with 100 points, and Darby finished 9th with 24 points.

For Corvallis, Sean Davis took first place in the 126 weight class. Seth Allen took first in the 132 weight class. Jason Davis won first in the 145 weight class. Nate Davis earned first place in the 152 weight class. Jonny Williams took first in the 160 weight class. Bodee Davis earned first in the 170 weight class. Kiera Davis placed second in the 103 weight class, while Luke Nuttall earned second place in the 126 weight class. Bryce Weidow placed second in the 205 weight class. Ted Melott placed third in the 138 weight class. Lloyd Augustine placed fourth in the 152 weight class. Chase Davis placed fourth in the 103 weight class. Sam Melott placed fourth in the 120 weight class. Bryson Jessop placed fourth in the 126 weight class. Colton Snyder placed fourth in the 182 weight class. Emmett Allsop placed fourth in the 138 weight class.

Hamilton was led by Derrick Saltzman, who won first place in the 205 weight class. Adam Loveless placed second in the 145 weight class. Aidan Toniazzo and Carter Morgan both earned second and third place finishes in the 170 weight class, respectively. Caleb Root earned second place in the 285 weight class. Clayton Beall placed third in the 182 weight class. Trevor Lewis earned a third place in the 205 weight class, and Cameron Beall placed third in the 113 weight class.

Stevensville’s Gunnar Larson claimed first place in the 138 weight class, and Zachary Sannar took first in the 285 weight class. Todd Whitescarver earned second place in the 113 weight class. Elliott Darnall took second in the 152 weight class, and Jeffery Berryman earned second place in the 160 weight class. William Chiavarini placed third in the 132 weight class. Matthew Liedtka placed third in the 145 weight class.

Darby’s Mark Sandoval placed third in the 103 weight class.