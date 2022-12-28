Brick campaign for new clinics to end this week

Provided by Bitterroot Health Foundation

WIth framing and exterior finishes almost complete on the new Bitterroot Health Clinic in Stevensville, plans are moving forward at full speed for interior work, including a wall section featuring donor bricks. The Bitterroot Health Foundation is in the final week of selling engraved bricks to be installed at their three current clinic construction sites in Stevensville, Darby and near the cancer and infusion center at the Daly Hospital in Hamilton.

Stacie Duce is the Director of Philanthropy and has been working with the project managers and architects to find the best placement at each location, “but that all depends on how many we sell,” she said.

“So far we have bricks to honor family names and businesses, memories of loved ones, celebrations of cancer warriors and even some with inspirational messages,” she said. “We have bricks that thank first responders and COVID caregivers and I’m really happy to recognize so many of our loyal and supportive donors.”

Each four inch by eight inch brick has room for three lines of letters and up to 18 characters per line. Since farmer’s markets last summer, foundation board members have been showing samples as red bricks with black letters that are engraved with a laser.

Duce said the bricks in Hamilton will be that red color to match the exterior of the building and will most likely be installed upright in a half wall or border in the landscaping somewhere near the new main entrance to the hospital and the infusion center.

The design of the Stevensville and Darby locations are similar in style and include an open galleria at the entrance with a designated donor wall where the bricks will be placed inside.

“We actually have quite a lot of color options with the brick company we’re working with and so the designers are choosing a color that will coordinate with the stone accents they’re using in the galleria,” Duce said. “It will definitely enhance the space and connect those clinics with the community served.”

Bitterroot Health CEO John Bishop recently announced the timelines and progress in a leader forum at the hospital. He said the Stevensville Clinic is only two weeks off its original ideal timeline and that the grand opening is slated for late April. He said a majority of the staffing needs have been filled with new providers and some existing staff who want to transfer to the new location.

“We are actively recruiting support staff for the Stevensville location and hope to fill those positions soon,” he said.

The 21,000 square foot facility will feature imaging and ambulance services as well as a rehabilitation center for physical therapy, speech language pathology and more adjacent to the family practice offices.

The new Darby location will be closer to 6,500 square feet and is slated to be finished in November 2023. Plans include a small pharmacy with a drive-up window, which would meet a very important need in the south valley communities.

“When you purchase a brick, you have a choice of which location you’d like the brick to be installed,” Duce said. “We have some businesses and civic groups who serve the whole valley who are buying one at each location. We’re very grateful for the support.”

Bricks are $100 and may be purchased online or by mail with a check to Bitterroot Health Foundation. You can also order a brick over the phone by calling the Foundation office at 406-375-4764. The website for brick purchases iswww.bricksrus.com/donorsite/bitterroothealth.

Bitterroot Health employees receive a 10 percent discount by using the code “BHemployee” and can pay by payroll deduction if purchased at the hospital’s gift shop.