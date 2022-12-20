Basketball Roundup

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton

The Hamilton boys went 3-0 last week. On Tuesday, December 13th, they defeated Polson, 65-58. On Friday, they traveled to Lockwood and won, 38-35, in a close contest. Cole Dickemore had a strong game, scoring 17 points. Asher Magness added 7 points in the win. On Saturday, the Broncs faced off against Hardin and dominated in a 71-48 victory. Asher Magness led the way with 17 points, while Cole Dickemore had 12, and Tyler Jette added 8. Hamilton is now 5-0 on the season.

The Hamilton girls went 2-1 last week. On Tuesday, December 13th, they defeated Polson, 51-39. Layne Kearns led the way with 23 points, Lavana Wetzel added 9, and Ayda Griffin had 8. On Friday, Hamilton defeated Lockwood, 62-50. Layne Kearns led the way with 23, Taryn Searle had 16, and Taylor McCarthy added 9. In the game, Kearns scored the 1000th point of her high school career. On Saturday, Hamilton played a solid Hardin squad who finished 3rd at the state tournament last year. Hamilton kept it close, but fell short, 46-54. Taryn Searle led with 17 points, Kearns added 10, and Lexi Brenneman had 7.

Stevensville

The Stevensville girls went to Frenchtown on Tuesday, December 13th and lost, 38-71. Claire Hutchison led with 18 points, Shilo McLain Lampi had 6, and Dawsyn Brewer added 4. Then on Wednesday they lost a close game to Missoula Loyola, 52-55. The Lady ‘Jackets started the 4th quarter with a 40-33 lead, but were outscored 12-22 in the fourth quarter. Cambree Praast led with 19 points, while Lampi added 10.

The Stevensville boys lost to Missoula Loyola, 30-70, on December 14th.

Florence

On Thursday, December 15th, the Florence boys defeated Deer Lodge, 66-56. They had a 56-36 lead after three quarters, and held on for the victory. Jesse Padilla led the way with 18 points, Brodie Hinsdale had 13, and Caleb Brossman added 12.

The Florence girls defeated Deer Lodge, 55-28, on Thursday, December 15th. On Saturday they lost to Class A Columbia Falls, 40-52.

Corvallis

On Thursday, December 15th, the Corvallis boys lost to a tough Dillon team, 45-68. The Blue Devils fell behind to 24-45 at halftime and were unable to make a comeback. Tyler Weis and Lief Jessop each had 8 points. Corvallis rebounded on Friday and dominated Whitefish, winning 77-56. Aaron Powell had a huge game scoring 26 points and making 5 steals. Lief Jessop had 11 points and 7 rebounds, Derek Criddle had 12 points and 6 rebounds, and Ryan Hutchinson had 10 points, 5 assists and 4 steals.

The Corvallis girls played Dillon on Thursday and lost, 21-64, and on Friday they lost to Whitefish, 27-49. In the Whitefish game, Tylin Sorensen led the way with 13 points and Ava Loran added 5.

Victor

The Victor girls defeated Two Eagle River, 44-31, on Thursday, December 15th. Virginia Brown led with 12 points, Tia Allred had 7, and Sadie Allred and Kyla Tacker each added 6. Then on Saturday they ran into a tough Seeley-Swan team and fell, 10-65.

The Victor boys played Seeley-Swan on Saturday, December 17th and lost, 38-60. Jordan McClane and Landon Nuttall each had 9 points and Roan Jackson and Russell Drewien added 7 each.

Darby

The Darby Boys played Salmon on Friday, December 16th and lost a close game, 52-57. Hooper Reed scored a team-high 16 points, Cullen Duggan had 13, and Devyn Hundley added 11. On Saturday the Tigers lost to Drummond 41-55. Once again, Reed led the way with 16 points and Hundley added 10.

The Darby girls also played Salmon on Friday and also lost a close contest, 40-45. Darby’s Georgia Fisher led the team with 13 points, Makena Hawkinson had 11, and Sierra Reed added 6. On Saturday they faced a tough Drummond team and lost, 17-50. Sierra Reed led Darby with 11 points.