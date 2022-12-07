Ag research center halfway to fundraising goal

Western Agricultural Research Center (WARC) is in the final stages of fundraising to build a new office, laboratory and education facility to replace the current buildings that are outdated, unsafe, & undersized on our campus in Corvallis, MT.

With the help of the MSU Alumni Foundation, WARC is over half of the way towards our goal of raising $300,000 which is required to receive the $1.2 million approved by the state legislature. Donations will help us get achieve this goal, build this much-needed facility, and ensure that MSU can continue to support fruit and vegetable growers in the state.

This critical investment in MSU’s horticultural research and education capacity will serve fruit and vegetable growers for decades to come.

WARC supports current and future farmers build more profitable, sustainable farm enterprises and healthy rural communities.

Interest in locally-produced, healthy foods has exploded in the last decade. Montana fruit and vegetable growers have a unique market opportunity through agro-tourism and synergies between Montana’s two leading industries, agriculture and tourism.

High-value crops like fruits and vegetables:

1) Improve Public Health by meeting a growing demand for local, healthy produce

2) Create Jobs with returns of >$3000 per acre, greater labor needs per acre, and opportunities to create value-added products.

3) Requires research-based solutions and recommendations.

MSU-WARC is the state’s only research center focused on horticultural research and education. Research at the center has helped pioneer development of new agricultural opportunities for farmers based on growing high value, small-acres horticulture crops such as vegetables, grapes, apples and berries.

WARC partners with MSU-Extension faculty and professors from across MSU and the country meet these find solutions and share them with growers across the region. And, they support current and future farmers build more profitable farm enterprises and healthy rural communities.

“To ensure success and a return on this investment, fruit and vegetable growers need to know that what they’re planting will be productive and profitable,” says Zach Miller, director of MSU-WARC.

The WARC Advisory Committee consists of farmers, ranchers, and local residents dedicated to supporting the agricultural industry, both large and small.

“The unique asset of having an MSU Agricultural Research Station right here in Western Montana, is why we on the advisory board have all joined together to pledge financial support to the fund drive for critical long-term improvements to the station. The station’s focus on high dollar specialty crops, should have everyone in Montana excited to support this effort,” stated Mike Pflieger, Advisory Committee member and owner of Lakeland Feed & Supply in Hamilton and Dillon, Montana.

Donations – Online donation link is: https://www.msuaf.org/give-warc.

Checks can be made out to MSU Alumni Foundation and write 93627 – Western Ag Research Center Improvements in the notes of the check. The mailing address is MSU Alumni Foundation, PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717.