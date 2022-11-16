Turkey Trot raises funds for local food pantries

by Nathan Boddy

The recent snow will not stop Dominic Farrenkopf from donning his well worn turkey uniform and hitting the streets in order to raise money for the valley’s food banks. For the past six years, Farrenkopf has made the annual ‘Turkey Trot’ a part of his job as Director of Community Life at Sapphire Lutheran Homes. In that time, he has raised thousands of dollars which have then been turned into critical services for those in need.

“We try to be a part of the community, rather than apart from the community,” said Farrenkopf.

To that end, Farrenkopf plans to carry his cornucopia in search of financial donations in Hamilton, Stevensville and Darby this week. Of course, he will be in full avian regalia.

“There are a lot of good turkey jokes,” he says, but adds that the service is a lot of fun and reminds people that it would be a good time to give. “It always seems to work out well,” he says,

Farrenkopf, who has been with Sapphire Lutheran Homes for 10 years, says “We understand the challenge that local nonprofits face.” To that end, Farrenkopf engages in a variety of community outreach projects like the summer concert series, Shakespeare in the Park, playing Santa Claus and others.

“Part of my job description is to extend Sapphire services to the community,” said Farrenkopf. “Dressing up as a turkey is kind of right up my alley.”

Michelle Wilson, a volunteer at Haven House, was recently busy filling approximately 300 orders for Thanksgiving meal boxes, and anticipates that the requested number may increase before the holiday.

“The need has really increased,” she said but she and other volunteers were working hard to process and prepare the requests.

Haven House, located at 316 N. 3rd Street in Hamilton (entrance on the east side of the building) is always ready to accept food or financial donations. A box near the door is available at all hours. Pantry Partners in Stevensville is located at 3614 ALC Way, and the Darby Bread Box is located at 304 Tanner Ave.

As for Dominic Farrenkopf and his Turkey Trot, he made the rounds in Hamilton on Tuesday and residents can expect him to be strolling around Stevensville on the morning of Friday, November 18th, and in Darby by that late afternoon.