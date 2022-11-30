The Hops now open in Victor

by Nathan Boddy

Renee and Paul Rakitin hope that their recently opened taphouse, The Hops, will become as much a gathering place as was the Longbranch Saloon which stood on the same ground. The Longbranch drew patrons from around the valley for 40 years before the Rakitins purchased the building, and even from the beginning they were focused on maintaining as many elements of the old building as possible.

Visitors to the new taphouse will immediately notice the old Longbranch sign, prominently displayed above the landing of the Grand Staircase. “They really used as much of it as they could,” says Lisa Rett, Operations Manager. Rett points out the flooring, cooler cabinets, shuffleboard table, as well as framing from the original Longbranch building. The owners even made use of the old railroad gas lamps (wired for electricity) that line the walkway in the 21 and over space on the second floor.

Rett says that the Rakitins are very veteran-oriented, a fact that will soon become evident in some of the decor within the building. Paul Rakitin is himself a veteran, and wanted to echo that service within the building, as well as in their actions. “They only donate to two things,” says Rett, “veterans and the Victor School.” Both programs aim to provide essential food services to area residents, although through different means. Their ‘backpack program’ prepares boxes of meals to be distributed to students within the school, while they also give patrons an opportunity to add to their bills in order to fund free meals for veterans on various holidays. While Rett says that The Hops is still in a “soft opening” phase, the programs are going very well so far.

Behind the bar patrons will find an astounding 93 beers on tap – 93 on 93 being one of their catch phrases – all at the pull of a tap adorned with either a 50 caliber round or a railroad spike. The kitchen will also provide an eclectic assortment of foods such as chicken pho, bread pudding, grain salad and a variety of sandwiches. All the burgers will be made of bison, says Rett, pointing out that the owners wanted to do something unique. Upstairs, a high-end members only whiskey bar will provide for a unique experience with an almost speakeasy touch when operational after the New Year. The 100-year-old bar once stood in Adair Jewelers, and was originally from South Africa. The owners plan to rent the space out for special events.

All in all, the owners of The Hops hope that it provides an atmosphere for socialization, play and relaxation for patrons as well as employees. And, as their meal programs show, they care for those folks who may have fewer options.

“They want to be the family for those people,” says Rett. “They want to be open 365 days a year.”

The Hops is located at 2412 US Highway 93 in Victor, and their website is: https://thehopsmontana.com