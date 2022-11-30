Summons – Morris

Honorable Jim Bailey

Justice of the Peace 205 Bedford Street

Suite E

Hamilton, MT 59840

IN THE JUSTICE COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY, MONTANA BEFORE THE HONORABLE JIM BAILEY, JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

GREENER MONTANA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, D/B/A GREENER MONTANA PROPERTIES, PLAINTIFF,

V.

BONNIE MORRIS,

AND ALL OTHER TENANTS,

DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO. CV-2022-839

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MONTANA TO:

Bonnie Morris

234 B Street, Lot #2

Victor, MT 59875

STATEMENT OF OBJECT OF ACTION: The above-captioned action is a Cause of Action against you relating to the possessory interest that you claim in the real property located at 234 Street, Lot #2, City of Victor, MT 59875. Plaintiff demands relief which consists partially of excluding you from said possessory interest.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action which is filed in the office of the above-entitled Justice of the Peace, a copy of which is herewith served upon you. I the event that you deny any or all of the material facts stated in the complaint, you must file you written answer together with a $30.00 answer fee for each Defendant with the above-entitled Court, and serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff or attorney at the address as shown on the Complaint.

The answer must contain a denial of any or all of the material facts stated in the Complaint that the Defendant believes to be untrue, and also a statement, in plain or direct manner, of any other facts constituting a defense. Any matter not denied shall be deemed admitted. If you fail to answer or assert a counterclaim with ten (10) days after service of the Complaint and Summons the Plaintiff may request entry of default judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED: 11/18, 2022

/s/ Jim Bailey

Justice of the Peace

BS 11-30, 12-7, 12-14-22.