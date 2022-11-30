RFP – Corvallis Sewer Equipment

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE OF PRE-SELECTION FOR EQUIPMENT CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT

Corvallis County Sewer District, Corvallis, Montana is seeking proposals for equipment pre-selection for their wastewater treatment plant improvements project. The following equipment will be pre-selected prior to project bidding:

Blowers

UV Disinfection System

Lift Station Pumping Equipment

Interested parties may contact Cale Mages, PE, Project Engineer, 406-495-3448, [email protected] to request a proposal packet(s). Complete proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm (MST) on December 14, 2022. No extensions will be granted.

BS 11-30, 12-7-22.