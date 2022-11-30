RFP – Corvallis Sewer Equipment

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE OF PRE-SELECTION FOR EQUIPMENT CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT
Corvallis County Sewer District, Corvallis, Montana is seeking proposals for equipment pre-selection for their wastewater treatment plant improvements project. The following equipment will be pre-selected prior to project bidding:
Blowers
UV Disinfection System
Lift Station Pumping Equipment
Interested parties may contact Cale Mages, PE, Project Engineer, 406-495-3448, [email protected] to request a proposal packet(s). Complete proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm (MST) on December 14, 2022. No extensions will be granted.
BS 11-30, 12-7-22.
