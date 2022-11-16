Project 59870 to participate in Festival of Trees

This year, instead of holding a gala in Stevensville, Project 59870 will be part of the Festival of Trees in Hamilton. The non-profit organization is one of several non-profits throughout the valley that have been invited to participate in the event put on by Bitterroot Health.

Project 59870 helps facilitate and raise funds for projects that benefit the residents of the greater Stevensville community. Some of its successful efforts include raising the money to build the Stevensville Splash Pad at Lewis & Clark Park, providing micro-grants to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, financial support for the Stevi Summer Food Program, the Stevensville Sharing Tree, and the Kids Backpack Programs at Stevensville and Lone Rock schools.

“We really hope everyone will come to the Festival of Trees and bid on our tree,” said Victoria Howell, Project 59870 chair. “It was designed by Jan Perrin, well-known for her beautiful creations. This is our only major fundraiser this year and we want to replenish our coffers so we can continue providing help to those who need it.”

The Festival of Trees starts November 19 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds and ends with a banquet and live auction on Tuesday, November 22.

For more information, go to www.bitterroothealth.org/FofT or call the Bitterroot Health Foundation at 406-375-4674.