Pantry Partners food bank preparing for holidays

Next ‘Musical Potluck with Purpose’ to benefit Pantry Partners

Pantry Partners Food Bank in Stevensville is gearing up for a busy season, according to manager Dawn Richards. Richards said that the food bank will be handing out Christmas boxes along with the regular monthly boxes to their clients through the month of December on the days that they are open. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Richards said that the food boxes go out only to people who are signed up. In order to sign up, people must bring their ID as well as a separate proof of address. Pantry Partners serves people living in Florence, Stevensville and the Victor area north of Cowboy Troy’s.

The food bank hands out about 200 regular boxes of food per month, and Richards said that the number is on the rise.

“I believe we are way over our average,” said Richards. “Just in October and November, we’ve had about 10-12 new clients sign up.”

The food bank is located at 3614 ALC Way, on the corner of ALC and Middle Burnt Fork east of Stevensville. The Clothes Closet free store is next door and the hours there are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Richards, who has worked at the food bank since 2013 and been the manager for the past three years, said that they don’t really do anything special for Thanksgiving, except hand out turkeys to their clients on the Monday before Thanksgiving from 12 to 2 p.m.

“We only do this if we have any extra turkeys, and it’s first come, first served.” She said the pantry focuses more on Christmas because so many other organizations do things for Thanksgiving. “We picked Christmas,” she said.

Pantry Partners can always use donations which can be dropped off on the days they are open, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Items that are always in demand include boxed cereal, juices, canned chili, stew and soups, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and shampoo. Lunchmeat and food that kids can easily prepare is also appreciated.

On Friday, November 11th, the Rocky Mountain Grange will host a Musical Potluck with Purpose. The potluck will be held at 6 p.m, with music by Andrea Harsell from 7 to 10 p.m. Beverages will be available. Suggested donation is $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pantry Partners.

Richards is excited about Friday evening’s event. “I’ve been telling all my friends,” she said. “We would love to have people come to that to support us.”

Richards is concerned about something else that relates to many of the pantry’s clients. She said that this year there is no Share Tree or Toys for Tots program in the north valley. She said that even though the food bank wasn’t directly involved, they did help people fill out the cards to get the free gifts for their children. “But we’re a food bank,” said Richards. “Hopefully, the churches will pick this up and make it happen.”

The Grange is located at 1436 S. 1st in Hamilton. On December 9 the Musical Potluck with Purpose will feature “Shark Buffalo” and will benefit MAPS Media Institute. On January 13, Jenn Adams will play, and the event will benefit Bitterroot School of Music. February 10th will be Josh Farmer benefitting Bitterroot CASA, March 10th will be Night Blooming Jasmine benefitting 4-H, and the annual series will finish up on April 14th with “Champagne Sunday” benefitting Rocky Mountain Grange.