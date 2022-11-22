NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISCONTINUE RAIL SERVICE

AB-575 (SUB-NO. 2X)

Montana Rail Link, Inc. (“MRL”) gives notice that on or about November 21, 2022, it intends to file with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”), Washington, DC 20423, a petition for exemption under 49 U.S.C. 10502 from the prior approval requirements of 49 U.S.C. 10903, et seq., permitting MRL to (A) discontinue common carrier service over approximately 656.47 miles of non-contiguous main rail line owned by BNSF Railway Company (“BNSF”) (collectively, the “Leased Premises”), including: (1) Huntley, MT (MP 209.91) to Spurling, MT (MP 17.8); (2) Spurling, MT (MP 17.8) to Helena, MT (MP 238.4); (3) Helena, MT (MP 0.0) to Missoula, MT (MP 119.31); (4) Missoula, MT (MP 119.31) to Sandpoint Junction, ID (MP 118.7); (5) De Smet, MT (MP 0.0) to Paradise, MT (MP 64.27); (6) Laurel, MT (MP 15.15) to south of Laurel, MT (MP 514.47); and (7) Moss Main, MT (MP 0.00) to a point north of Moss Main, MT (MP 0.50); and (B) discontinue bridge-only trackage rights over approximately 96.04 miles of rail line owned by BNSF, including the following segments (collectively, the “Trackage Rights Lines”): (8) Sand Point, ID (MP 2.79) to Spokane, WA (MP 68.17); (9) from MP 68.17 to MP 69.0 near Spokane, WA; (10) from MP 0.74 to MP 1.0 near Moss Main, MT; and (11) from MP 51.07 near Garrison, MT to MP 21.5, south of Warm Springs, MT. The Leased Premises traverse the following zip codes: 59037, 59101, 59102, 59105, 59106, 59044, 59063, 59019, 59069, 59033, 59011, 59047, 59082, 59715, 59718, 59714, 59741, 59752, 59643, 59644, 59647, 59635, 59601, 59602, 59728, 59713, 59731, 59733, 59832, 59936, 59825, 59851, 59802, 59808, 59834, 59846, 59820, 59821, 59863, 59831, 59872, 59866, 59859, 59873, 59874, 59853, 59844, 83811, 83836, 83840, 83852, and 83864. The Trackage Rights Lines traverse the following zip codes in Montana: 59044, 59711, 59731, 59722 and 59756; in Idaho: 83813, 83864, 83860, 83801, 83858 and 83854; and in Washington: 99025, 99027, 99212, 99216, 99206, 99202 and 99201. The Leased Premises and the Trackage Rights Lines (collectively, the “Lines”) traverse the following counties: Yellowstone, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Park, Gallatin, Broadwater, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Powell, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Lake, Mineral and Sanders Counties, Montana; Bonner and Kootenai Counties, Idaho; and Spokane County, Washington. The proceeding has been docketed as AB-575 (Sub-No. 2X).

The proposed action entails the discontinuance of MRL’s rail service over the Lines with BNSF resuming operations and maintenance of the Lines. Further Board approval would be required for BNSF to abandon the Lines. Accordingly, this proceeding is exempt from environmental reporting requirements under 49 C.F.R. § 1105.6(c) and from historic reporting requirements under 49 C.F.R. § 1105.8(b), and the STB will not prepare an environmental assessment.

Appropriate offers of financial assistance to continue rail service under a subsidy can be filed with the Board. Because the proposed action is for the discontinuance of service over, but not the abandonment of the Line, requests for public use conditions and rail banking/trails will not be accepted. An original and 10 copies of any pleading in response to the proposed discontinuance of service (such as offers of financial assistance) must be filed directly with the Board’s Section of Administration, Office of Proceedings, 395 E Street, S.W., Washington, DC 20423 [See 49 C.FR. §§ 1104.1(a) and 1104.3(a)], and one copy must be served on MRL’s representative [See 49 CFR § 1104.12(a)]. Questions regarding offers of financial assistance or other such matters may be directed to the Board’s Office of Public Assistance, Governmental Affairs, and Compliance at 202-245-0230. Copies of any comments or requests for specific Board action should be served on MRL’s representatives: Rose-Michele Nardi and Crystal M. Zorbaugh, Baker & Miller PLCC, 240 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Ste. 300, Washington, DC 20037.

BS 11-23-22.