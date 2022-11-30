North Valley Library to host screening of new documentary on contributions of Montana women

The North Valley Public Library (NVPL) will host the Bitterroot’s first public screening of the new documentary film “The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana.” Two screenings of the film will be held at NVPL in the Community Room, 208 Main Street, Stevensville: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 12 noon and Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. The screenings are free and open to the public.

Those interested in Montana history, the lives of women in the West, or influential figures of the Bitterroot will particularly enjoy this fascinating film. “The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana” celebrates the extraordinary lives and achievements of four Montana women who played important roles in the development of our state: Sarah Bickford, Rose Hum Lee, Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail, and Stevensville’s own Maggie Smith Hathaway. These strong women came from humble beginnings, overcame obstacles, endured tragedy, and went on to achieve feats that helped shape Montana as we know it today.

After the screening, Senator Diane Sands will lead a follow-up discussion about the film and Montana history. She grew up in rural Eastern Montana and is a graduate of the University of Montana, plus graduate studies in women’s history at George Washington University. Since 1975, Diane led numerous MT history projects, from oral histories of Fort Peck Dam and several women’s histories, to her work at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula on the WWll Japanese internment history. She is an expert in the history of women in Montana politics, including the story of Maggie Smith Hathaway, who was first elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 1917.

This 40-minute film is produced by NXNW (North by Northwest) and the Extreme History Project, a nonprofit dedicated to making the humanities more fun, interesting, and accessible to the general public. Support provided by The Montana History Foundation, Humanities Montana, The Montana Film Office, and the Greater Montana Foundation.

Register at northvalleylibrary.org under Calendar.