Hearing on Name Change – Clifton-Barnes

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes, Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes, Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-22-428
Dept. No.: 1
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes to Shaun Steven Clifton.
The hearing will be on January 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 23rd day of November, 2022.
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of Court
BY: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 11-30, 12-7, 12-14, 12-21-22.
