Hearing on Name Change – Clifton-Barnes

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes, Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes, Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-22-428

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Shaun Tobey Clifton-Barnes to Shaun Steven Clifton.

The hearing will be on January 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 23rd day of November, 2022.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

BY: Catherine di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 11-30, 12-7, 12-14, 12-21-22.