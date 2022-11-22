Hamilton council rejects rezoning request amidst public outcry

by Nathan Boddy

On Tuesday, November 15th, the Hamilton City Council voted unanimously to reject a rezoning request made by Pigman Builders for a parcel located at 501 North 5th Street. The request to change the zoning in order to allow construction of a high density apartment building galvanized substantial public sentiment in opposition, and caused many to claim that doing so would create an unwanted precedent for increased density in Hamilton’s core neighborhoods.

In her public comment delivered via Zoom, Linda Stoll said that her blood ran cold when she considered how the proposed zoning change and intended apartment complex could be reproduced throughout residential areas in Hamilton if successfully passed.

“If every single homeowner in the core neighborhoods in Hamilton completely understood what this case before you was about,” said Stoll, “you would not only fill this room but you would fill the building with a line out the door.”

Bob Nicholls also spoke against the requested rezoning, specifically aiming his comments at the city’s new comprehensive plan which envisions changes in density and housing types integrated within core neighborhoods.

“The (comprehensive plan) is aspirational, it’s not the law,” said Nichols. He went on to express his feelings about the historic value of the existing neighborhood, and how he feels it could be threatened if increased density and apartment housing became the norm. “Right now, this is a block by block battle,” he said.

Chip Pigman defended his request by pointing to elements in the comprehensive plan which encourage a mix of housing as well as highlighting the existing shortage in and around Hamilton. He then went on to say that the decision before the city council would be about more than the one parcel in question, indicating that the comprehensive plan was a guiding document that his business had intended to use while making future decisions, and had done so with input from city staff. The possible lack of support for the rezoning request by the council, however, would throw that into question.

“If there’s a disconnect and the staff doesn’t know what the council wants, we need to know,” said Pigman. “Currently, I’m not sure that staff or myself can use the new comp plan for any sort of guidance until you guys tell us.”

The City of Hamilton’s new comprehensive plan was adopted last August after a year of public input and review. City staff, as well as a wide ranging volunteer effort, was lent to the effort. City Councilor Darwin Ernst, who also worked on the new comprehensive plan update, spoke directly to that process during Tuesday’s public hearing.

“If you weren’t involved, you missed a really good opportunity to have a voice,” said Ernst, adding that Hamilton is experiencing rapid growth and has a huge affordable housing problem and that those who worked on the comprehensive plan had tried their best to address those issues. “If you didn’t bother to come to the meeting when we sat down and struggled over how we are going to plan, then you really need to stop waving your finger at those involved.”

Ernst, who represents the ward in question, also stated that he heard his constituents who were opposed to the rezoning, and did cast his vote to deny the rezoning request. He also thanked all those in attendance for their patience and calm demeanor while expressing their points of view.