Festival of Trees starts this weekend

For some, November snowfall in the Bitterroot Valley has triggered holiday music and hopes for decked halls and decorated trees. The Festival of Trees this weekend is the perfect balm for those who are anxious for the season of giving to begin.

“I grew up near a children’s hospital that was supported by an annual Festival of Trees,” said Stacie Duce, Director of Philanthropy for Bitterroot Health. “I have lots of magical memories from my childhood associated with that event and I’m excited to have a wonderful team helping me make that happen in our valley.”

The Bitterroot Health Foundation has been fundraising for the new cancer and infusion center that’s under construction on the south side of Daly Hospital in Hamilton, so the Foundation will have many trees there designated to raise funds for various color teams.

“We have a gorgeous black and white tree that has been decorated by Elke Olbricht of Vignette Designs that will benefit our Colors of Cancer Team Black for skin cancer prevention,” Duce said. “People will fall in love with the soft pink tree decorated by WestSlope Distillery that will benefit Team Pink. We’ll also have a western tree that supports the Darby Rodeo Association’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness of Testicular Cancer. So many wonderful people are working creative magic to supply trees that will support our mission and fundraising efforts.”

Gina Collins and David Evans are co-coordinators of the event and serve as Bitterroot Health Foundation Board members. Both are decorating trees to support causes close to their hearts. David’s tree is all white in honor of his parents who both succumbed to lung cancer and Gina’s tree is a collaboration with many fine artists in the valley to support Hamilton Players’ programming.

“This will be an amazing opportunity for people to have works of art in their living rooms this holiday season,” Collins said. “The process has been so much fun and the results will take your breath away. We hope the entire community spends some time at the Festival this weekend. It’s only a dollar to get in and will just get you in the mood for a beautiful holiday season.”

Collins admits that this holiday season will be extra special for her as she appreciates the little things in life after battling breast cancer for the last two years.

“I just had my thirteenth surgery and hopefully my last,” she said. “This festival will be a celebration for me and my family and all we’ve been through. I know the new infusion center is going to help so many others endure their treatments better when they don’t have to travel so far.”

The event includes full-size trees, table top trees and wreaths that are up for live and silent auction. The Ravalli County Museum and the Bitterroot Humane Society are two groups who have hosted holiday events prior to the pandemic, but are now collaborating with the Foundation this year to bring their beautiful offerings to this larger event. Ballet Bitterroot offered a children’s event last year and is now helping host “Teddy Bear in the Trees,” which gives children a holiday experience that focuses on giving. Dancers will dress up in costumes and help the children enjoy holiday photos, reindeer games, and teddy bear cookies and more. Reservations are required for the Teddy Bear experience and can be purchased at www.bitterroothelath.org/FofT

On Saturday, November 19, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and the public has the opportunity to vote on their favorite trees until 8 p.m.

“Those people’s choice and judge’s choice trees will be saved for the live auction at our dinner event on Tuesday night,” Duce said. “We hope the tables are filled with people who want to support their favorite non-profits with generous end-of-the-year giving. The rest will be open for silent auction until Monday evening.”

Collins said Monday will be a fun time to return to the festival for a three-hour “Hot Toddy in the Trees” event where adults can gather for warm beverages and tend to their silent auction biddings. “We’ll have live music and food, so we encourage people to register for this event on the website as well,” she said. “You can also bid on items through an online option, which will help those who are coming back to the Bitterroot for the holidays and want a tree delivered to their home before they get here.”

The stage will be open to live music all weekend and will also be the site for Bitterroot Health Hospice’s annual “Tree of Lights” memorial service on Sunday evening.

“Our hospice team reaches out to all the families they’ve worked with each year and invites them, as well as anyone else who would like to remember a loved one, to submit names for the candlelight reading,” Duce said. “It’s a really special experience for families who are grieving, and we are so happy to help them host that experience in a beautiful venue.”

So far, the festival anticipates 40 full size trees and another 40 wreaths and table tops displays.

“It will be so beautiful,” Collins said. “A wonderful place to meet friends, go to the tea room or have a nice dinner next Tuesday, and get in the right spirit for the holiday season.”

For more information, go to www.bitterroothealth.org/FofT or call the Bitterroot Health Foundation at 406-375-4674.