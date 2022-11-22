EXIT Realty helping out animal shelter

Did you know that our local shelter offers free cat and dog food to the community?

In support of our local Bitter Root Humane Association, EXIT Realty Bitterroot is sponsoring The Paws-abilities of Holiday Giving donation drive.

With the increase in the Bitterroot Valley’s population and the rising costs of food, services, rent and just about everything, people are having to make difficult choices. Increased rent prices, fewer available houses to rent and a lack of dog friendly rentals, folks are in a bind. Our local shelter has become their last resort choice. Donating a bag of pet food won’t change the world but it might just help folks on fixed incomes keep their companion animals.

Exit Realty Bitterroot invites you to consider the Bitter Root Humane Association as deserving of your support. BRHA is celebrating 50 years of service to the Bitterroot Valley. Their goal is to have every dog at the shelter get a walk every day. Human connection and love goes a long way toward helping the adoptees stay healthy in body and mind. Volunteers are needed for grooming, dog walking, washing blankets, cleaning bowls etc.

There are a record number of adoptees coming through the doors. Donations are needed to keep the shelter doors open. Whether you can give a little or a lot, it’s appreciated… and stays local!

What can you donate?

• Unopened cans/ bags of dog and cat food

• Cat litter

• Dog and Kitty treats

• Stainless steel food bowls

• Collars, leashes and Pet coats (new or gently used and laundered)

• Toys

• Cash

These items will go toward helping our community members keep their companion animals warm and fed.

The donations stations:

It’s easy to give. Simply drop off your gifts at the Hamilton EXIT office located at 301 N. 1st Street.

Can’t make it to the Hamilton EXIT office? The Stevensville and Darby offices will accept donations as well.

Exit Realty Bitterroot will make two runs to BRHA on December 13th and 15th. The goal is to fill the EXIT Realty moving van with donations!

For more information contact the EXIT animal advocates: Sue Justus at 406-360-9799 or Kathie Butts at 406-363-8114.