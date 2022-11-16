County open lands bond issue passes

Voter turnout in Ravalli County was high in the November 2022 elections in Ravalli County with 67.2% of the 34,658 registered voters casting ballots. Voters showed a preference for casting absentee ballots rather than going to the polls, with only 6,108 ballots cast at the polls, while 17,192 absentee ballots were counted. Voter turnout statewide amounted to 60.22% (459,441) of the total 762,933 registered voters.

The aggressive campaigning that was done on behalf of the Open Lands Bond Program evidently paid off, with the Ravalli County Open Lands General Obligation Bond approved by a wide margin with 15,960 votes in favor of the bond and only 6,436 voting against it.

“I’m proud of the community for stepping up and continuing to invest in agriculture and wildlife and open lands and all the things that make people want to live here. I think it’s in part due to the fact that the OLB program has such an incredible track record,” said Gavin Ricklefs, Executive Director of the Bitterroot Land Trust, the organization that does the work involved in placing conservation easements upon the properties that restrict future development of the land in order to protect those values in perpetuity.

“It sure feels like a validation of the program,” said Ricklefs. “There were a lot of assumptions that went into the program in 2006. That significant funds were going to be leveraged through matching grants from outside funding sources stretching the dollars and that these values were going to continue to be important for the community. Now 16 years later the community has changed a lot and there are a lot of people here that weren’t here in 2006, but they have validated with this vote what we set out to do and that it’s needed now more than ever. I think some really important ground up and down the valley has been protected and people appreciate that and look forward to more. I think it’s evident after 16 years that’s there’s value in this for all of us and I am really grateful for it. We are lucky that it’s going to continue.”

Ricklefs said that it doesn’t mean much change in what they are doing, it just means “full speed ahead.”

According to figures posted on the Open Lands Bond program website, the program has completed 38 projects totaling 10,367 acres protecting 9,098 acres of working farmland, 1,080 acres of publicly accessible private land, and 189 acres of public access/recreation land. For every $1 of Open Lands Bond program money spent, $3 has been leveraged from other sources as a match.

Ravalli County voters also showed outstanding support for Constitutional Amendment C-48, adding electronic data search and seizure protections to the state’s constitution. The ballot issue garnered 18,193 votes for approval with only 3,706 votes against. It was approved statewide.

Legislative referendum LR-131, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, was approved in Ravalli County by a vote of 12,646 to 9,837. However, that measure failed statewide.

U.S. Representative – 1st District

Ryan Zinke-R MT 120,285 (50%) Ravalli Co. 14,803

Monica Tranel-D MT 112,271 (46%) Ravalli Co. 7,424

John Lamb-L MT 9,305 (4% ) Ravalli Co. 869

Supreme Court Justice #1

Jim Rice MT 302,580 (77%) Ravalli Co. 14,700

Bill D’Alton MT 87,081 (22%) Ravalli Co. 4,306

Supreme Court Justice #2

Ingrid Gustafson 235,225 (54%) 9,127

James Brown 195,892 (46%) 12,723

BALLOT ISSUES

Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Yes 15,960 No 6,436

Legislative Referendum-131 MT Yes 209,218 (47%) MT No 231,729 (47%) Ravalli Co. Yes 12,646 No 9,837

Constitutional Amendment-48 MT 357,590 (82%) MT 76,822 (18%) Ravalli Co. Yes 18,193 No 3,706

RAVALLI COUNTY

State Senator District 43

Jason Ellsworth 7,700 (67%)

John Schneeberger 3,722 (33%)

State Representative District 85

Michele Binkley-R 4,646 (76%)

Rosan Stover-D 1,495 (24%)

State Representative District 86

David Bedey-R 3,506 (66%)

Anne Brown-D 1,770 (33%)

State Representative District 87

Ron Marshall-R 3,908 ((72%)

Will Moore-I 1,483 (27%)

State Representative District 88

Wayne Rusk-R 4,019 (70%)

Ko Moua-D 1,729 (30%)

County Commissioner District #1

Greg Chilcott-R 17,923

County Commissioner District #3

Jeff Burrows-R 16,146

Marlin Ostrander-L 4,952

Clerk and Recorder/Superintendent of Schools

Regina Plettenberg-R 19,544

Sheriff/Coroner

Steve Holten-R 19,147

County Attorney/Auditor/Public Administrator

Bill Fulbright-R 18,146

Treasurer/Assessor/Surveyor

Dan Whitesitt 18,911

Justice of the Peace Dept. #1 (retain Jennifer Ray)

Yes 17,321

No 2,758

Justice of the Peace Dept. #2

Scott Burlingham 16,363

Bitterroot Conservation District Supervisor- Area 1

Jeff Rennaker 11,826

Todd Reagan 5,624

Town of Pinesdale Selectman

S. Kent Jessop 236