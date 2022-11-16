‘Celebrating Ernst Peterson’ event to benefit county museum

The Ravalli County Museum will hold a fundraising event entitled “Celebrating Ernst Peterson” on Friday, November 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The museum is the repository for renowned Montanan Ernst Peterson’s photographic collections and archive.

Peterson was born in 1912 at a time when the shadows of the old West still lingered on the horizon. Peterson’s avocation began as a hobby when he received a Best pocket camera at the age of fourteen. But it was not until the end of World War II that Ernst, or “Ernie” as his friends called him, began taking his hobby seriously. “I had an idea that perhaps I could make a living from my photography,” he said.

Indeed. Peterson began marketing his photos of the West, and his first client was his native state of Montana. Although many photos were used without his byline, he slowly developed a far-reaching reputation. His real break came in 1953 when he was discovered by the editors of National Geographic, Colliers, and The Saturday Evening Post. Major calendar companies sought his work, and corporations like Anaconda Company, Dow Chemical, and Montana Power Company used his photos for advertisements and year-end reports.

Peterson documented life in the Bitterroot from a time that is now long gone, as well as rare scenes of the Bitterroot backcountry and wildlife. According to a local history book titled “Bitter Root Trails,” Peterson collaborated with Glen Chaffin to produce two small booklets of photos and verse, the first about outdoor privies, called “Sittin’ and Thinkin’,” and the second about dog houses, entitled “I’m In the Dog House.” Some of Peterson’s photos were sold in local stores but the vast majority of his photos have never been exhibited or sold. He died in 1991.

The Ravalli County Museum is fortunate to own a large collection of Peterson’s photographic negatives and film positives, due to a generous donation by Tom J. Peterson.

At Friday’s event, the public will have a chance to purchase custom art books featuring a selection of Peterson photographs of the Bitterroot Valley. There will also be a selection of limited edition Peterson prints from the museum collection available for sale. People can also donate to help purchase items from the museum’s wish list which will help create exhibits, support educational programming and host cultural heritage events. There will be wine and cheese and live music.

Preservation and restoration of our local treasures is at the heart of the Ravalli County Museum. The museum is located at 205 Bedford in Hamilton. For more info call 406-363-3338.