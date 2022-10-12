WMERR – caring for horses when others don’t

by Victoria Howell

At the very minimum, it costs about $1600 a year to own a horse in the Bitterroot. And that’s if the horse is in good health and has no special needs. Unfortunately, people can often underestimate what their financial responsibility will be and find themselves unable to provide the necessary care.

That’s just one of the scenarios in which a horse can end up in the care of Western Montana Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation (WMERR) east of Corvallis. The first horse rescue operation in the valley, for the past 14 years WMERR has been rescuing horses, nursing them back to health, and rehabilitating them (hopefully) for an eventual adoption.

Shannon Alexander is the founder and executive director of WMERR, which became a 501(c)(3) non profit in 2008.

Shannon grew up in Nevada. Shannon says that her mother, an avid horsewoman, told her, “You were riding before you were born.” Shannon was riding by herself when she was only three years old, and she took first place in the Reno Rodeo in the “Junior Working Cowgirl” category, riding a 16-hand quarter horse gelding as her mom followed on her own horse.

The family ended up moving to the Bay Area where Shannon got into the horse show world, showing in both Western and English disciplines. She moved to Montana in 1985 and continued showing as an adult, as did two of her three children. She was a member of the Bitterroot Mountettes mounted drill team. She is a horse trainer, gives riding lessons, and also runs a horse transport business. Horses have always been a big part of Shannon’s world.

But it wasn’t until 2008 that she became aware of horse rescue and took in her first two horses. She ended up putting together a volunteer board and they decided their mission would be to “help horses that have nowhere else to go.” According to their website, the goal is “to continue in the rehabilitation of neglected or abused equines, whether voluntarily surrendered or confiscated by law enforcement from unsuitable homes. Some have become permanent residents of our sanctuary, while others have been and will be available for adoption. The goal of either is a second chance for a good quality of life. This facility will also be available to the community, special needs organizations, offering instruction, therapy for some, and education, provided by knowledgeable people and trainers.”

“We work with owners who have tried to find their horse a home or tried to sell them,” said Shannon. “These horses really have nowhere to go. Then we have to decide, do we have the finances to take the horse?”

The standard protocol is that the owner surrenders the horse to WMERR, granting them permission to take the horse. Shannon picks up the horse, takes it to the veterinarian for assessment and rehabilitation recommendations.

“Most of the time there are serious issues,” said Shannon. “They are extremely thin, ill, lame, or have major dental problems.” That first vet visit establishes a baseline and the vet’s recommendations are carefully followed.

Most of the horses rescued by WMERR are in Montana, with a few exceptions from out of state. For example, some horses develop allergies living in the damp and buggy southeast part of the country and have to be moved out of that area. She has a horse right now that falls into that category. She said WMERR doesn’t pay for transport on out of state rescues but within Montana she will pick up rescue horses at no charge.

“Horse rescue takes a village,” said Shannon. “It is just us. Now there are three more horse rescues in the valley. I prefer working together – we all have the same goal – helping horses that are in trouble, and also helping horse owners that need assistance.”

“Education is a big part of what we do,” said Shannon. This Saturday, October 15, WMERR will hold its annual tack sale, their biggest fundraiser of the year, at 633 Warbler Lane, Corvallis. In addition to a huge variety of take and horse supplies, they always try to have something educational included in the event, and this year Parsons Ponies will be there, teaching kids about the ponies. Tom Currier, DVM, of Ambrose Vet Clinic, will also be there, speaking about horse care. Tory Powell will give a Liberty demonstration. Liberty is a form of working with a horse using no halter or rope of any kind. “She just works the horse with her hands and body,” said Shannon. “It’s fascinating to watch. There are so many good people in the valley with a lot of knowledge to share. It’s so important to get educated on what’s best for the animals.”

Shannon said people end up surrendering their horses for a variety of reasons, most often a change in their circumstances so they don’t have the money to take care of the horse anymore. “It could be a death or a switch to a fixed income,” said Shannon. She said people sometimes don’t know how to feed efficiently and horses decline rapidly if not fed properly, or if their teeth aren’t taken care of.

“We get a lot of older horses,” said Shannon. “Usually they can be rehabbed. Just because they’re 30 doesn’t mean they’re going to die soon.”

Since its inception in 2008, WMERR has helped approximately 300 horses. Sadly, horses that have nowhere to go can often end up being sold at auction and sent to the slaughter house and that’s the main thing that WMERR is trying to avoid. WMERR also helps horse owners with hay grants, euthanasia assistance, and education.

“Sometimes the owner doesn’t have the knowledge about what to do,” says Shannon, “or they don’t contact the vet because they’re afraid of the cost. The rescue people can turn this situation around for the animals.”

After the rescue and rehab process, when a horse is deemed ready for adoption, Shannon posts it on Facebook. Potential adopters go through a rigorous vetting process, references are checked, and they do a home visit. The minimum fee to adopt a rehabbed horse from WMERR is $250.

“Nobody here gets a salary and we don’t charge for transport,” said Shannon. She said it costs WMERR $600-$700 up front just to take in a horse because of the necessary vet care and treatments.

“But we, like all rescues, have numerous community members, friends, donors and sponsors,” said Shannon. Every penny raised goes to pay vet bills and for ferrier services, as well as the feed and supplements.

And even with the best possible care, “every horse can’t be saved,” said Shannon. “Sometimes the kindest thing is euthanasia. The final act of kindness.”

Even that costs money, but she says, “It’s not about the money, it’s about doing the right thing.”

She said that Saturday’s big tack sale helps raise the money to buy good quality hay that they are always in need of, especially to get through the winter. (In fact, she said, right now she is looking for someone with a flatbed trailer to pick up seven tons of donated hay in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and then unload and stack it.) She said that anyone who is unable to attend the sale can always call Cowpoke Ranch Supply in Corvallis to purchase bags of Haystack Special Blend, Purina Equine Senior or Purina Equine Strategy, and Redman salt blocks for WMERR. Monetary donations can be sent to: WMERR, P.O. Box 1168, Corvallis MT 59828.

Her advice to any would-be horse owner: establish a relationship with your veterinarian. They have so much knowledge to impart and they are happy to share it. In fact, she said, it would be a better world if everyone shared what they know with others.

“More people need to be helping each other,” said Shannon. “Everybody doesn’t know everything.”