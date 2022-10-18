Valley Drug & Variety team tackles cancer

Cancer affects millions of Americans every day. And the staff at Valley Drug and Variety in Stevensville is no exception. The store is currently holding a raffle to raise money and awareness about cancer as part of the Colors of Cancer campaign organized by the Bitterroot Health Foundation. Valley Drug staff members are wearing purple t-shirts during October to bring special attention to bladder cancer for the Colors of Cancer awareness campaign.

Kristi Tully, a pharmacy technician at Valley Drug, said her mother died from bladder cancer 20 years ago, at age 66. Tully said that at the time “there wasn’t a ton of research on bladder cancer.” She said that since then, fundraising efforts like that of Valley Drug and the Bitterroot Health Foundation have provided more money for research and they’ve come a long way with detection and treatment.

Tully said her dad also went through cancer. His was prostate cancer. He underwent radiation therapy through radioactive “seeds” that were placed in his prostate to kill the cancer cells. Tully said that he’s now 85 and “going strong.”

But she said that it was a very different story for her mother. “By the time my mom was diagnosed,” said Tully, “she had been in pain for years with back and spine problems. When they finally found the cancer they couldn’t say how long it had been there.”

Tully said they started radiation treatment in the hospital immediately upon diagnosis but her mother got a staph infection and only lived for two months after being diagnosed.

“I worry about any kind of cancer,” said Tully. “I’m really glad that Valley Drug and other companies now recognize all the different kinds of cancer.”

“Cancer has thoroughly affected my life,” said longtime Valley Drug employee Candy Zier. “My mother is a three-time survivor. I lost my father to lymphoma. Unfortunately, his regular doctor brushed him off for three years so when he was diagnosed it was pretty much the last year of his life. I have been personally touched by cancer twice but due to my insistence with my doctor, they caught it early and were able to treat it without chemo and radiation. I had to insist that my doctor do a core biopsy. They wanted me to wait. That’s why I feel it’s important for everybody to trust their bodies and be insistent.”

She said her mother is still receiving treatment and her daughter just got back from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where she participated in a trial cancer treatment program. “She’s doing very well,” said Zier. “She researches everything and is pretty knowledgeable about what needs to happen to protect herself.”

Zier’s mother is 82 and was first diagnosed with cancer at 32. Zier is 60 and was first diagnosed at 29. Her daughter is 39.

Zier said her mother had breast and uterine cancer, and so did she. She said her oldest daughter as well as her mother have been tested for the cancer gene and they both have it. She said that she hasn’t been tested because the test is very expensive and she doesn’t have health insurance. “But I’m pretty sure I have the gene,” said Zier.

She said she was very grateful for the cancer programs that are available, like through the Montana Cancer Center and the American Cancer Society. She said you can get free mammograms and assistance with travel costs, room and board, etc. when you need cancer treatment.

“I’m very grateful for everything everyone does to raise awareness and for the programs available to help individuals,” said Zier. “So please help in whatever way you can to raise these funds.”

Andy Johnson, a pharmacist at Valley Drug, found out he had the CDH1 gene mutation, giving him a more than 85% chance of getting stomach cancer, a cancer that is very often fatal. Johnson’s grandfather and his mother both died of stomach cancer. So, as a preventive measure, Johnson had a total gastrectomy, the surgical removal of his stomach. That was seven years ago, and Johnson is feeling good that he took that step.

“Stomach cancer is not perceptible, you can’t screen for it,” said Johnson. “When they do find it, it’s too late.”

Johnson said he had good insurance and went through a number of steps for the genetic testing before getting the surgery. “It’s a big surgery and tough to get through,” said Johnson. “You have to talk to genetic counselors. You can find them through your doctor if you think you have the gene or want to test for it.”

Johnson said his children each have a 50% chance of having the gene. He will leave it to them to make their own decisions about what to do when they get older.

He said the recovery from the surgery was long and difficult. He had to have a feeding tube at first but now he can even eat steak, which he loves. “Our bodies adjust,” he said. “It just takes time.”

“I have five kids,” said Johnson. “I want to be around for them. For me this was an easy choice.”

Dina Kuhlman, assistant store manager and administrative assistant at Valley Drug & Variety, is in charge of this year’s Colors of Cancer raffle at the store. She said they are hoping to raise $2000 in total to donate to Bitterroot Health Foundation. Kuhlman said one of her family members made a donation of $1000, not to purchase raffle tickets but to go directly to the cause. Kuhlman said they have over 40 raffle items donated from local businesses and families. There is a $1 ticket table and a $5 ticket table; you can buy as many tickets as you want, and choose what you would like to win. The drawing will be held on October 31, with winners contacted by November 3rd. Kuhlman invites people to come look at the great raffle items and buy some tickets.

“Cancer has affected our team here in so many ways, whether personal or relational,” said Kuhlman, whose father and uncle both went through cancer. “This is so important to all of us.”