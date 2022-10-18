‘The Revenant’ author to speak at Ravalli County Museum

Chapter One is teaming up with the Ravalli County Museum to host #1 New York Times best selling author, Michael Punke at the museum on Friday, November 4th at 7 p.m.

Punke is the author of several books providing historical perspective on pivotal events in the West, including “Fire & Brimstone,” “Last Stand,” “The Revenant” and most recently “Ridgeline.”

Michael Punke brings the same immersive, vivid storytelling and historical insight to “Ridgeline” that made his breakthrough debut, “The Revenant,” so memorable. Based on the real events of the Fetterman Massacre, Punke’s taut saga brings the past to life in cinematic fashion. In fact, Anonymous Content, the production company behind the Academy Award-winning film “The Revenant” is developing “Ridgeline” for television.

Paid for by John Schneeberger for SD 43, PO Box 2213, Hamilton, MT 59840, Dan Brandborg, Treasurer

“Chapter One is thrilled to co-host this event with the Ravalli County Museum,” says Katrina Mendrey, Chapter One Co-owner. “The museum is the perfect setting for a discussion of Punke’s books, which center around historical events formative to our regional identity.”

In his diverse professional career, Punke has served as the US ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, history correspondent for the Montana Quarterly, and an adjunct professor at the University of Montana. As a high school and college student, he worked summers as a living history interpreter at Fort Laramie National Historic Site in Wyoming. He lives with his family in Montana and is an avid outdoorsman.

At the event Punke will be presenting on his process for researching and writing both historical fiction and non-fiction works, how growing up and living in the West have influenced his writing and the process of adapting his writing for film and television. The event will include a book sale and an author signing. Space is limited and registration is required at www.chapter1bookstore.com or by contacting Chapter One directly (252 Main St, 406-363-5220). The event is free, however, donations to the Ravalli County Museum are welcome. Punke’s books will be available for sale prior to the event at Chapter One.