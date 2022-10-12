Thank you, Kristi Gaul, Victor School

by Jean Schurman, Victor Class of ‘72

I would like to take a minute to recognize Kristi Gaul of Victor Schools for her efforts two weeks ago to make the Victor Homecoming one of the best. She not only had the grade school and middle school involved in the activities but also reached out to the many businesses in Victor and got them involved too. From the Friday night dinner and pep rally to the parade that was one of the largest ever, Kristi was there, organizing, encouraging and keeping track of what was going on. Thank you, Victor School for making Kristi, the kindergarten teacher, the community liaison as well.