PBMs do not always benefit the veteran

by Jim Hamilton, COL Ret. MTARNG, Florence

Like many military veterans, I was shocked to learn that the primary provider of my prescription medication through the TRICARE Program, Express Scripts, would no longer allow certain local, independent pharmacies fill prescriptions. Express Scripts is one of three Pharmacy Benefit Management organizations (PBM) that control over 70% of the prescription drug market. I have used area pharmacies like Rosauers, Valley Drug, Florence Pharmacy, etc. to fill prescriptions only when they are needed quickly, like the same day.

About six months ago, Express Scripts cut out Rosauers availability to me, so I switched to Florence Pharmacy, which is close to where I live. Now Express Scripts wants to cut out this local drug store and force me to shop at one of their suggested local pharmacies which might be 20-30 miles away, or possibly longer.

This business practice isn’t consistent with public policy goals of improving pharmaceutical spending as well as doing what is best for the veteran. Besides being a thirty-year military veteran, I also worked for two major pharmaceutical companies, Merck and Bristol, for twenty-five years. At least the drug companies do the research and develop the products they sell. PBMs are the middle-folks in the entire operation and don’t produce anything except money in their own pockets.

The stated goals of the TRICARE pharmacy program are to provide beneficiaries (veterans) access to prescription medication through:

1) Retail Network Pharmacies (small independent drug stores).

2) Home Delivery (PBMs like Express Scripts).

3) Military Pharmacies (Malmstrom, VA etc.).

Now if the greedy PBMs can eventually cut out the military pharmacies they would have the entire business to themselves. Thank you for your service you entitled Veterans and only buy from us.