North Valley Library seeks public input on new library building

Residents asked to take survey, attend public forum

The North Valley Public Library (NVPL) is asking the public to provide input on the services and amenities of a new library building. Citizens are also invited to a public forum on Wednesday, October 26 at the NVPL Community Room, 208 Main Street, Stevensville.

Two identical sessions will be held that day and participants may choose to attend at 12:15 p.m. or 6 p.m. If you cannot attend in person there is a Zoom option. Residents are also asked to participate in a community survey available online or at the NVPL front desk.

During the public forum sessions, ReThinking Libraries, the consultants working with MMW Architects for a Preliminary Architecture Report (PAR), will walk the public through a virtual discussion session around the services and facility requirements of the Library. Topics covered will be the community’s needs as it relates to the Library’s future facility, as well as national and local trends in public libraries that may be relevant to the Stevensville area. Residents invited to attend are those living in the North Valley Library District (boundaries correspond with Stevensville and Lone Rock school districts). It is not necessary to be a current patron of NVPL. Pizza will be served at both sessions.

In addition to attending the public forum, community members are asked to complete a brief survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NVPLPRMedia. Those unable or reluctant to complete an online survey may complete a paper survey available at the NVPL front desk.

Help NVPL build a library that truly serves you and our community. Register for one of these sessions:

Oct 26, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. at https://bit.ly/public12-15

Oct 26, 6 – 7 p.m. at https://bit.ly/public6pm

And complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NVPLPRMedia