Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

National Weather Services issues weekend weather alert

by Leave a Comment

October 20, 2022

 

Cold and Wet Weekend with Mountain Snow Impacts
An approaching low pressure system will bring big weather changes to the Northern Rockies, beginning on Friday. Winds will increase on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler than they have been the past couple weeks. Precipitation moves into the region from north to south during the day Friday. Widespread precipitation is expected through the weekend. Impacts from accumulating snow are expected along mountain passes and high elevation areas. In the lower valleys impacts are expected to be more minimal, due to warmer daytime temperatures. Even with limited impacts, snow is still expected to fall in many lower valleys. The colder overnight periods will have the highest potential for precipitation to fall as snow, with cold rain more likely during the afternoon hours.
KEY POINTS
  • Significant drop in temperatures
  • Widespread precipitation beginning Friday
  • Winter impacts at high elevations
  • Snow and rain in valleys
DETAILS
  • High confidence in dropping temperatures and widespread precipitation
    • Snow at high elevations, especially above 5000 feet
    • Rain and snow expected in lower valleys with limited impacts from snowfall
  • High temperatures near 20° cooler than past couple weeks
  • Precipitation Friday-Sunday, possibly lingering into Monday
  • Accumulating snowfall expected at high elevations and along mountain passes
FOR MORE INFORMATION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAuMYES7_ns
For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/missoula.
Share this:

PAID FOR BY YES TO RAVALLI COUNTY OPEN LANDS, PO BOX 83 CORVALLIS, MT 59828, LOYD RENNAKER, TREASURER

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.