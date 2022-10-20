National Weather Services issues weekend weather alert

An approaching low pressure system will bring big weather changes to the Northern Rockies, beginning on Friday. Winds will increase on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler than they have been the past couple weeks. Precipitation moves into the region from north to south during the day Friday. Widespread precipitation is expected through the weekend. Impacts from accumulating snow are expected along mountain passes and high elevation areas. In the lower valleys impacts are expected to be more minimal, due to warmer daytime temperatures. Even with limited impacts, snow is still expected to fall in many lower valleys. The colder overnight periods will have the highest potential for precipitation to fall as snow, with cold rain more likely during the afternoon hours.