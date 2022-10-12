Colors of Cancer to benefit new cancer infusion center

Provided by Bitterroot Health

Every year in October, the Bitterroot Health Foundation launches a month-long campaign to raise funds for cancer services at Bitterroot Health and increase awareness of opportunities for prevention, healthy choices and screenings. Those funds have historically been matched by the hospital administration and this year is no different. With the construction of a new cancer and infusion center in full swing at the Daly Hospital in Hamilton, every dollar raised in October will be matched by the Bitterroot Health administration and earmarked for the construction costs of the new center.

“We’re motivated like never before to make our Colors of Cancer campaign successful as we watch the steel beams and windows being installed across the street,” said Stacie Duce, Director of Philanthropy. “It’s exciting to realize the impact this center will have on patients who need regular infusions and their family and friends who support them.”

Today, infusions are offered in the Specialty Clinic at Daly Hospital one day per week. When the new center opens next spring, said Duce, the facilities and new staff will allow for 14 patients to be receiving treatments at one time every weekday.

“I was able to don a hard hat and go inside the construction space recently,” Duce said. “Those who have been involved in the planning stages have patient comfort as the highest priority. Some like the social aspect of having a friend nearby during their long treatments. Some may want complete privacy, and the center will offer both. The large windows will bring in so much light and beauty as they undergo something so difficult and daunting.”

Some of the strongest advocates for cancer awareness and prevention are grateful patients who have returned and found a way to give back. The Bitterroot Health Auxiliary is a group of women and men who serve within the hospital, and have proven to be the best cheerleaders for the new services offered from fundraising for the not-for-profit hospital.

Sharon Cole is a member of the Auxiliary and has managed the hospital gift shop as a volunteer for the last 15 years. She is also a breast cancer survivor and has shared her story in many ways to help the cause. She was diagnosed in 2000 and then had a recurrence in her other breast in 2012.

From hospital commercials to billboards, Cole has helped in many ways to encourage mammograms and screenings.

“Any way I can help someone else catch their cancer early, I’m all for it,” she said.

Recently-elected Auxiliary Board President Peg Doerfler is also a cancer survivor and has a passion for making sure patients and guests have a great experience when they walk the halls of the hospital.

“We have wonderful volunteers welcoming guests at the front door, serving in different departments like the infusion center, and working in the gift shop,” she said. “We want to do what we can to ease the burdens of those seeking treatments here.”

She is committed to growing the Auxiliary and recruiting more volunteers from the community, “We really need loyal volunteers who have a few hours each week to help us succeed,” she said.

The Auxiliary is hosting their annual harvest

time bake sale in one of the new conference rooms of Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital.

“With visitor restrictions lightened, we’re happy to host community members to come and see what has happened to the space in the middle of the hospital where the surgery center used to be,” Duce said. “You might be standing in the spot [where] you were born in our new conference room. But this time, you can see what we are offering to help raise funds for the infusion center.”

The bake sale will be supplemented by a row of fun gift baskets that are on theme for birthdays, baby presents and appreciation gifts.

It will also be the venue for an art swap and sale that has happened during October for the last couple of years.

“With all the renovations in the hospital, we have some surplus art that has been gathered and we’ll be offering it for a silent auction,” Duce said. “We also regularly receive donations of art from our donors – so we’ll have some Charlie Russell prints, some unframed prints donated by Art Focus for sale as well as some amazing and interesting original art pieces. We’re looking forward to working with the Auxiliary on this event where our guests and employees can stop by, buy a homemade snack, see an eclectic art show and hopefully find a gift to give as they support our campaign.”

The Art & More Show will be Friday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14 in the new Trapper Peak Conference Room.

“Enter the hospital on the south side through our temporary main entrance,” Duce said. “From there it’s a straight shot down the hallway to the new conference room. You can stop by the gift shop on your way and see what’s new in that space as well.”

Duce said the Bitterroot Tennis Association is also hosting a Colors of Cancer charity event this weekend at the Canyons Athletic Club with all proceeds supporting Team Pink. For more information or to sign up, call the Canyons at 406-363-1560

For more information or to donate framed art to offer at Friday’s Art and Bake Sale, contact Stacie Duce at the Bitterroot Health Foundation at 406-375-4674.