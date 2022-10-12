Annual Ski Swap this weekend

Have outdoor gear you want to sell? Kids outgrowing their gear? Lost Trail Ski Patrol’s 51st Annual Outdoor Gear Swap on October 14th and October 15th at Bitterroot College Gym (103 South 9th Street in Hamilton) is the place you want to be!

New this year, consign your clean, gently used outdoor gear online, tag your items at home and drop off your gear Friday, October 14th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bitterroot College Gym. Teh website www.losttrailskipatrol.com/outdoor-gear-swap has all the information you need to register, consign, and tag your gear!

Make sure you come back Saturday, October 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop the amazing bargains. The sale features outdoor gear for all ages – kids, young adults, adults – they have great deals for you.

During the sale, raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win a Lost Trail Powder Mountain season pass, or Lost Trail Powder Mountain day passes, or a $50 Scheels gift card, or a chance to win one of Ski Patrol mystery boxes filled with… ya gotta buy a raffle ticket to find out what’s in it!

Make a $25 donation to Lost Trail Ski Patrol and shop one hour before the doors open to the public on Saturday (8 to 9 a.m.)! There are only 25 of these tickets available; get yours while they are still available.

Lost Trail Ski Patrol takes 20% of each sale to fund their lifesaving efforts, you keep the rest! Come support the Ski Patrol so they can keep taking good care of you when you need them most!

Thanks to the Ravalli County Public Health Department, a limited number of free children’s helmets are available on Saturday (free helmets not available during early bird shopping).

For more information check out the event page on Facebook: Ski Swap – Lost Trail Ski Patrol or the website, www.losttrailskikpatrol.com.