Bitterroot pickleball passion proliferates

by Nathan Boddy

October 5th served up a gorgeous day for Pickleball players in the Bitterroot Valley, and that was just right for the 4th anniversary of the Bitterroot Pickleball group’s round-robin tournament. Players met under a crisp, blue sky and perfect temperatures before dividing into ‘casual’ and ‘competitive’ categories and double checking the order of play.

“It’s the social aspect, that’s number one,” said Tom Nelson about the allure of the game. He’d just been successful at a fast-paced game to start the day, but still counted other elements of Pickleball as being more important, primarily how the quick game is fun and interactive, and quickly leads to better health.

Rita Atencio, whose efforts along with group president, Rick Trauth, organized the round-robin tournament, said that Bitterroot Pickleball boasts over 100 members. Additionally, she says, “People come from all over asking, ‘where can I play pickleball?’ People are taking paddles on vacation, whether they come here to fish, or hunt or film ‘Yellowstone’, they all want to play pickleball.” When asked why the relatively new sport is gaining so much steam, her reply is similar: it’s a casual game.

But casual needn’t be confused with low activity. The players that took to the court on October 5th were constantly on the move, covering their areas and keeping plenty warm despite the chill. The ‘casual’ comes in when considering the social and uplifting nature of the game. Between their matches, a group of players share their impression of the game, which range from benefits in balance and hand/eye coordination to building friendships. Laughter erupts around the snack table when someone makes the comment that the gatherings are, “remarkably free of politics.” To those in attendance, the game is so appealing that they anticipate it spreading into the valley schools, and even to the Olympics in short order.

The game, which everyone describes as being fairly easy to learn, looks almost like a mashup between tennis and ping pong. The coverage area is far less, the play somewhat slower, and the ball is essentially a wiffle ball. The game was invented in 1965 by three men in Washington State who were searching for a more interactive game that could be played on the spot. According to usapickleball.org, founder Joel Pritchard came up with the name pickleball as “a reference to the thrown-together leftover non-starters in the ‘pickle boat’ of crew races,” although some stories attribute it to the name of his family dog, Pickles. While it may have had its start being leftovers from other sports, its spread into all 50 states took only 25 years.

Rick Trauth is ultimately responsible for bringing Pickleball to the Bitterroot. The self described, “president, chief cook and bottle washer” had been a tennis professional in his earlier years, but knee troubles forced him to look for something else. When he was introduced to Pickleball, he immediately saw the potential for something both fun and social. “It’s pretty easy to learn,” he says. “It’s way more social than tennis.” As proof, he points to the four busy courts at Westside. “We have 16 people playing and they’re having a blast.”

Trauth set to work getting courts set up in Stevensville, and soon followed with more on the grounds of the Daly Mansion. The organization also rents space in the Events Center on the Ravalli County Fairgrounds for play during the winter season. Their newest place to play, at Westside Courts, still utilizes temporary nets and surfacing but will be redone professionally in the spring. Trauth worked with the Hamilton School District for permission to convert one of the tennis courts, and says that the City of Hamilton will help out financially to do the professional job in the spring.

As to the outcome of the tournament, Trauth almost sheepishly admits that he and his partner, Derik, won the competitive portion of the event. “It’s for fun,” he says. “Some people get way into winning, but the main thing is community and having a good time.”

People interested in giving it a try are encouraged to learn more by visiting https://www.bitterrootpickleball.net.