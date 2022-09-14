Trail Ridge, Thompson Creek fires update

September 14, 2022

Trail Ridge and Thompson Creek Fires Trail Ridge Fire Summary Approx. 5 miles SE Sula, MT Approx. 11 miles NW of Big Hole National Battlefield Size: 17,070 acres Completion: 22% Personnel: 228

CURRENT STATUS

Trail Ridge-The fire experienced just under 0.20 inches of precipitation during the day which helped to moderate fire behavior and slow the fire’s spread. The northern flank of the fire remains near Mink Creek Saddle and Shultz Saddle Road at this time and is still within indirect containment lines that have been established. Crews continue to work on road prep and indirect line along the Meadow Creek Road area.

On the southern flank of the fire there was minimal growth and crews are nearing completion on indirect line in this area. The fire continues to move south toward the 2007 Rat Creek and 2021 Trail Creek Burn Areas. The southern flank of the fire had minimal growth and at this time Hogan Cabin remains closed for reservations as a precaution due to the proximity of the fire. An IR flight was conducted over night and minimal heat was detected across the fire area.

The fire is still within containment lines and has not reached the Action Point identified for the ‘Warning’ stage of the Evacuation Plan at this time. As the fire nears this Action Point, Fire Managers and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department are prepared for the possibility of moving into this ‘Warning’ stage, although, this is unlikely at this time. For more information on the Ravalli County Evacuation Plan visit the Ravalli County Sheriff’s website at https://ravalli.us/622/Evacuation-Guidelines.

FIRE WEATHER AND BEHAVIOR

Conditions remain cool and wet today with a small amount of precipitation predicted in the fire area. Humidity’s remain high along with moderate temperatures throughout the next couple of days. The greatest chance for heavy moisture is expected tomorrow.

TRAIL RIDGE CLOSURES AND SPECIAL MESSAGES

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

• See the Fire Area Closure Order Map for Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

Bitterroot National Forest

• See the Fire Area Closure Order Map for the Bitterroot National Forest

• Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on all Bitterroot National Forest Lands

Specific closure information can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8365/