Thursday final day to comment on proposed fishing regs

The last day for submitting public comment on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s proposed new fishing regulations is Thursday, September 22 by 5 p.m. At least one open house meeting on the new regulations was held in each of the seven Regions around the state. The biggest change that the public will see, according to officials, is that fishing regulation booklets will be printed only on odd-numbered years, with the next booklet ready by March 1, 2023, and valid through February 28, 2025. The regulations review process for the 2025-2026 booklet will begin in early 2024.

Changes to the regulations have been proposed on over thirty specific streams, lakes and reservoirs across the state, reflecting a desire to protect native fisheries and limit the impact of non-native species. Other proposed changes will be applied District-wide and across the state.

For instance, the new rules would make it unlawful to transport any live fish or live aquatic invertebrates (including crayfish) in the Western Fishing District. The new rules would also close all waters to spearing of game and non-game fish with the exception for spearing northern pike through the ice or as otherwise noted under District exceptions.

The proposed rules would also prohibit the capturing and use of amphibians or reptiles as dead bait. Dead crayfish (whole, parts, or pieces) may be used as bait on all waters not restricted to artificial lures only.

Changes would also prohibit the use of live fish as bait in the Central Fishing District unless the waterbody is listed under the “live bait” section. On central district waters that do not allow the use of live bait, possession of live bait is prohibited, except for commercial bait seiners when using a commercial permit on approved commercial bait seining waters. No use of amphibians, reptiles, or crayfish as live bait would be allowed in the Western Fishing District.

The proposed rules also state that all Walleye caught must be killed immediately, kept, and the entire fish presented to FWP. Anglers in the Western District are required to report the catch to FWP within 24 hours. Anglers are required to present the whole Walleye to FWP within 10 days of capture (frozen is allowed) during regular business hours. Edible portions of the fish may be returned to the angler upon request.

Another proposal is to allow spearing through the ice for designated species in designated areas.

Under the proposed changes, specific rules would be adopted on the Ruby, Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers, where fish populations have been dropping, allowing for an adaptive management strategy that would loosen restrictions as the fisheries recover.

According to Montana Trout Unlimited Executive Director David Brooks, his organization supports the vast majority of the proposed regulations. In his detailed statement of the group’s position (www.montanatu.org) he said many of the proposed changes strengthen FWP’s commitment to proactively managing against illegal fish introductions.

“We support the efforts to suppress fish populations, like walleye, northern pike, and smallmouth bass, that have resulted from those illegal introductions,” said Brooks.

He said fishing regulations, particularly around live and dead bait, are an important tool in combating the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Brooks said a number of proposals also seek to support natural reproduction in southwest Montana reservoirs by protecting spawning fish in tributaries through the third Saturday in May.

“We support efforts to create sustainable, wild populations of fish,” said Brooks. “We are supportive of efforts to expand angler opportunity and harvest where appropriate, namely in several put-and-take fisheries and lakes that experience frequent over-winter kills.”

Anyone wishing to make public comment on the proposed rule changes may email their comments to [email protected] or call (406) 444-2449. Or comments may be submitted online at www.fwp.gov/fish/regulations.

