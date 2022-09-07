Stevensville soccer teams split with Loyola

by Scott Sacry

The Stevensville girls and boys soccer teams hosted Missoula Loyola on Saturday, September 3rd. The valley was full of smoke from wildfires and air quality was poor. Up the valley, the soccer matches between Hamilton and Corvallis scheduled for Saturday were canceled, but the Stevensville games were played. The Stevensville girls won 6-1 while the boys lost 0-1.

The Stevensville girls ran out to an early 2-0 lead, and in the critical moment of the game, Stevenville’s Holly St. Germain got fouled in the box by Loyola’s goalkeeper. The keeper got a red card, giving Stevensville a penalty kick and leaving Loyola to finish the game with 10 players. Kelsen Zahn calmly put in the penalty kick, giving Stevensville a 3-0 lead. Zahn had two goals and one assist, Josie Lewis scored two goals, Holly St. Germain had a goal and an assist, and Millie Shepp had a goal. The Lady Jackets are 1-2 on the year, with losses to Lone Peak and Livingston the previous weekend.

The boys lost 0-1 to Loyola in a hard fought match. It was tied going into halftime and Stevensville gave up one goal and was unable to get the equalizer. They are now 1-2 on the season after beating Lone Peak and losing to Livingston the previous weekend.

The Stevensville boys and girls host Frenchtown on Thursday, Sept. 8th and travel to Corvallis on Saturday, Sept. 10th. The Corvallis boys and girls visit Frenchtown on Tuesday, Sept. 6th. The Hamilton boys and girls host Loyola on Thursday, Sept. 8th and East Helena on Saturday, Sept. 10th.