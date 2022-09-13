Stevensville Scarecrow Festival to be packed with fun

The scarecrows are back! The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival begins October 7th, with new events and kids activities this year! Registration is now open for scarecrow contest entries in three categories: 1) kids (free registration), 2) businesses, and 3) nonprofits/individuals/families. There will be separate locations, voting, and awards for each category. Registration is online at www.stevensvillescarecrowfestival.org.

Friday night, October 7th, features scarecrow viewing and voting, the Kids’ Carved Pumpkin Contest and children’s games at Headwaters Wellness Center, 212 Main, and a Monster Mash Dance Party in the parking lot behind Rocky Mountain Bank on East 3rd Street. On Saturday, October 8th, there is an adult’s Extreme Pumpkin Contest in the courtyard next to Trapper Peak Coffee, 308 Main, and the Scarecrow Brewfest beginning at 3 p.m. featuring “Mudslide Charley” in the parking lot behind Rocky Mountain Bank.

Friday night is First Friday, with business specials throughout downtown, along with a Food Court on E. 3rd Street. The Farmers Market is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on W. 3rd, and the Food Court continues through Saturday evening.

Scarecrow viewing and voting is free, and everyone gets to participate in voting for the People’s Choice Awards. Plan to come and enjoy First Friday, October 7, the first magical evening of the Scarecrow Festival. Voting continues through Saturday until 9 p.m. Winners will be announced Sunday, October 9, at 4 p.m. at the Headwaters Wellness Center, 212 Main Street.

Scarecrow viewing continues through Saturday, October 15.

Any local groups who wish to set up sidewalk displays or conduct fundraisers during Scarecrow Festival must first obtain a permit from the Town of Stevensville.

For more information contact Gretchen Spiess, 406-360-6716.