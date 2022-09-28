Stevensville Hearing – Twin Creeks Subdivision Rephrase

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2022, 7:00 PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, 7:00 pm at the Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of requesting a rephase of Phase 3 of the Twin Creeks subdivision to reduce the number of building lots.

Comments can be made at the public meeting orally, in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]> or by mail to Town of Stevensville, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 9-28, 10-5-22