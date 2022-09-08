Bitterroot Star

Stevensville downs Corvallis 3-0

The Corvallis and Stevensville volleyball teams squared off on Tuesday, September 6th in a battle of Bitterroot Valley teams. Stevensville continued their streak of excellent play and Corvallis couldn’t get any momentum going, as the Lady ‘Jackets prevailed in three straight sets, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18. For Stevensville, Daphne Engel led the way with nine kills and three blocks, Emmy Kopsa had eight digs, Sophie Berning had 26 assists, and Olivia Cannon had three aces. For Corvallis, Laila Smart had five kills and three blocks, Vivian Potter had four aces and four assists, Emmy Jessop had three blocks, and Elliana Davis and Milana Bestor had five digs each. Corvallis plays at Frenchtown on Thursday, Sept. 8th at 4:15 p.m, and Stevensville plays in Butte Central on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 1 p.m.

Corvallis’s Laila Smart tries to hit it over the block of Stevensville’s Sophie Berning and Shilo Lampi. Stevensville won 3-0.

 

Stevensville’s #7 Sophie Berning
Corvallis’s #6 Olivia Lewis
Corvallis’s #15 Tylin Sorensen
The Stevensville girls enjoying the antics of the student section.
Corvallis’s Olivia Lewis.
Corvallis’s #14 Emmy Jessop.
