Stevensville community center efforts moving forward

The Stevensville Community Center is moving closer to becoming a reality, according to a press release issued by the Stevensville Community Center Committee. Based on the results of a Needs Survey earlier this year and resulting refinements to the facility design and business plan, the Community Center Committee is now preparing for the capital campaign phase.

According to Committee Chair Bob Thomas, “The survey revealed strong demand and support for the community center. It also gave us ideas for specific features to include like pickleball courts, a climbing wall, commercial kitchen, and of course a large event space for community gatherings. We also plan to have a smaller conference room and outdoor patio area for receptions and indoor/outdoor gatherings.”

The Needs Survey asked 150 area organizations, businesses, and others about potential demand and uses for a proposed Stevensville Community Center.

The Community Center Committee compared the results to a separate analysis of other existing facilities in the Bitterroot Valley, and projected costs and revenue to support a Community Center. The Needs Survey Results are posted on the Stevensville Community Center website, www.stevensvillecommunitycenter.org.

The Stevensville Community Center Facebook page provides ongoing updates about the project: www.facebook.com/stevensvillecommunitycenter

The fiscal sponsor for the project is the Stevensville Community Foundation, chaired by Chad Smith.

According to Thomas, “Plans for a multi-purpose Stevensville Community Center have been in the works since the late 1990s. A 3.5-acre piece of property was purchased in 2000 at the corner of Park Avenue and Middle Burnt Fork Road, and the Committee’s priorities now are to continue seeking community input and ideas, finalize plans, and raise the funds for construction.”

A public meeting will be held this fall to discuss the facility design and plans so far. The Committee is working with the Town of Stevensville to plan for a sewer main extension and connection in the next fiscal year, FY2024, which begins July 1, 2023.

For more information, or to get involved in the Community Center project, contact Bob Thomas at 406-381-2901 or [email protected]