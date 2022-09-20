Soroptimist looking at new Stevensville chapter

“We’re just trying to expand our footprint in the state of Montana so that we can do more work,” says Saundra Amsden, past president of Hamilton Soroptimist and past district director of the Northwestern Region of Soroptimist. Soroptimist chapters of Hamilton and Missoula are hosting an informational social on Saturday, September 24 in Stevensville to discuss Soroptimist membership, the work they do in their local communities, the potential chartering of a Stevensville club, and how you can be involved.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist was formed in 1921 in Oakland, California, at a time when women were not permitted to join service organizations. The name, loosely translated from the Latin, means “best for women.” Today, Soroptimist International has about 30,000 members and supporters in countries across North America, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. Members volunteer to ensure women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. The Live Your Dream Awards has disbursed almost $35 million in awards to tens of thousands of women since the award-winning program began in 1972. Dream It, Be It has helped more than 35,000 girls since it launched in 2015.

Amsden said there’s been some interest from women in the Stevensville area but their ability to travel to Hamilton or Missoula is limited.

“Soroptimists is all about supporting women and girls,” said Amsden. “This is a membership drive but also to garner some interest in the Stevensville area.”

She said they were just getting started on the idea of a new chapter, but are hoping that “by the summer we could charter a new group. We’re just testing the water.” She said if there is enough interest they will help with the by-laws and some initial funding to help establish the group and then some mentoring and guidance for the new members and the new club as they figure out what they might like to do.

Amsden said that beyond supporting the signature programs of Soroptimist, each chapter has some autonomy.

“Lots of other things are possible as long as it focuses around women and girls,” she said. For example, she said the Hamilton chapter puts on a yearly senior women’s tea, and volunteers with math tutoring and reading in the Corvallis 4th grade. She said they recently held the “Turbo Turtle Races” to support SAFE (Supporters of Abuse-free Environments). In fact, SAFE was initially started by the Hamilton Soroptimist chapter.

The Hamilton chapter has been active since 1974; the Missoula club is even older. Currently there are seven clubs in the state of Montana; at one time there were over 40, said Amsden. She said the Butte club established a youth home program and in Bozeman there is a Soroptimist Park. The Great Falls club is going to be 80 years old next year.

“When you join Soroptimist, not only does your work strengthen the community and make a positive impact on the lives of women and girls around the world,” said Chris Kelly, SI Missoula, “but you also make life-long friends, lead a happy healthier life and have a lot of fun! We always welcome new members and invite any women in the community to join us at a club meeting or for a hands-on project.”

Amsden said current members are being challenged to bring a new potential member to the September 24 get-together. Anyone interested can call Amsden at 406-381-3526 if they plan to come. “Or they can just come,” she said. “This is the Bitterroot so you never know what you’ll get. We’re planning to have a lot of people there.”

The event is on Saturday, September 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 472 Pioneer Way, just north of Stevensville.

Find out more about Soroptimist at www.soroptimist.org.