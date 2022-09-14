Mill Lake, Blodgett Lake fires update

Northern Rockies Team 1, Doug Turman Incident Commander, assumed command of the fire today at 6 a.m.

Updated Contact Information: Phone: 406-426-9612 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

Start Date: 8/29/2022 Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 90 Engines: 4

Helicopters: as available Crews: 2 Heavy Equipment: 2

Blodgett Lake: 1882 acres

Mill Lake: 1608 acres

Big Creek: 265 acres

Bear Creek: 153 acres

Kootenai Creek: 0.5 acres

Summary:

Northern Rockies team One has responsibility for the five fires listed above. Today crews will scout the area, continue with line preparation, and fire managers will begin work on a long-term plan for this incident. This planning effort will include fuel removal and alternate line locations between Blodgett and Kootenai canyons.

Smokey conditions limited the use of air resources yesterday. Work to reduce fuel loads is progressing along Sheafman road (FSR 438) from Cow Creek Trailhead along private land to and around Mill Creek Trailhead.

The Mill Creek and other drainages continue to be filled with heavy smoke, limiting aerial reconnaissance. A few small spots are burning west of the main fire above Mill Lake. Fuels are sparse, and the fire is smoldering and creeping, finding pockets of trees where occasional single tree torching occurs. There is little fire movement east, down the canyon.

The Blodgett Fire is now estimated at 1882 acres, and this estimate will improve when conditions allow for an infrared fire mapping flight. The fire has crossed the main Blodgett Creek along the east flank, where it is smoldering in down and dead fuels. Recent moisture and cooler temperatures have slowed fire progression.

The Forest has implemented trail closures across the fire area. Refer to the Bitterroot National Forest website for details https://www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot

Weather: The moisture from yesterday has moderated fire behavior. If the smoke clears later today, there is a potential for afternoon thunderstorms.

CLOSURES AND SPECIAL MESSAGES

Specific closure information can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8392/.

Trail Closures:

1. Mill Creek, National Forest System (NFS) Trail #364 from trailhead origin to its intersection with Fred Burr Trail #38.

2. Cow Creek, NFS Trail #3 from trailhead origin to the intersection of Mill Creek Trail #364.

3. Hauf Lake, NFS Trail #309 from intersection of Mill Creek Trail #364 to Hauf Lake.

4. Sears Lake, NFS Trail #312 from the intersection of Mill Creek Trail #364 to Sears Lake.

5. Sheafman Creek, NFS Trail #82 from trailhead origin to Aichelee Lake.

6. A section of Fred Burr NFS Trail #38, from the west end of Fred Burr Reservoir to its intersection with Mill Creek Trail #364.

Road Closures

1. Cow Creek, NFS Road #438, uphill of the gate at the Bitterroot NF boundary line.

Fire Restrictions:

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana. See mtfireinfo.org for more specific restrictions information.

InciWeb: Mill Lake Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8392/

Bitterroot National Forest Website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot

Air Quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/