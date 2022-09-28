Hearing on Name Change – Knight

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of of Lindsey Elizabeth Knight, Lindsey Elizabeth Knight, Petitioner
Cause No.: DV-22-347
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Lindsey Elizabeth Knight to Lindsey Elizabeth Fite.
The hearing will be on November 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 20th day of September, 2022.
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of Court
BY: Catherine di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 9-28, 10-5, 10-12, 10-19-22.
