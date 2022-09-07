Hamilton, Stevensville volleyball teams notch wins

by Scott Sacry
The Hamilton and Corvallis volleyball teams were busy on Saturday, Sept. 10th, with both teams hosting Ronan and Polson. The Hamilton girls defeated Ronan early in the day, 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-15), then hours later defeated Polson, 4-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17).
The Corvallis girls played Polson early Saturday and lost 2-3 (13-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 8-15).
Corvallis stat leaders:
Kills: Tylin Sorensen (6)
Aces: Meredith Buhler (6)
Blocks: Laila Smart (10)
Assists: Vivian Potter (7)
Digs: Jessica Saturday (10).
Hours later Corvallis played Ronan and lost 2-3 (26-24, 16-25, 18-25, 25-10, 8-15).
Corvallis stat leaders:
Kills: Olivia Lewis (6)
Aces: Vivian Potter and Tylin Sorensen (7)
Blocks: Emmy Jessop (4)
Assists: Vivian Potter (6)
Digs: Jessica Saturday (10).
The Stevensville girls played Polson on Thursday, Sept. 1st and won 4-1 (25-21, 8-25, 25-20, 25-23)
Stevi stat leaders:
Kills: Daphne Engel (17)
Aces: Daphne Engel (5)
Blocks: Sophie Berning and Tilli Danczyk (1)
Assists: Sophie Berning (33)
Digs: Sophie Berning (7) .
On Saturday, Sept. 3rd, they defeated Columbia Falls 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)
Stevi stat leaders:
Kills: Daphne Engel (13)
Aces: Tilli Danczyk and Sophie Berning (3)
Blocks: Shilo Lampi (3)
Assists: Sophie Berning (23)
Digs: Emmy Kopsa (7).
