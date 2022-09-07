Bitterroot Star

Hamilton, Stevensville volleyball teams notch wins

Layne Kearns (#2) goes for a kill in Hamilton’s victory over Polson on Saturday, September 10th. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton and Corvallis volleyball teams were busy on Saturday, Sept. 10th, with both teams hosting Ronan and Polson. The Hamilton girls defeated Ronan early in the day, 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-15), then hours later defeated Polson, 4-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17).

The Corvallis girls played Polson early Saturday and lost 2-3 (13-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 8-15).

Corvallis stat leaders:

Kills: Tylin Sorensen (6)

Aces: Meredith Buhler (6)

Blocks: Laila Smart (10)

Assists: Vivian Potter (7)

Digs: Jessica Saturday (10).

Hours later Corvallis played Ronan and lost 2-3 (26-24, 16-25, 18-25, 25-10, 8-15).

Corvallis stat leaders:

Kills: Olivia Lewis (6)

Aces: Vivian Potter and Tylin Sorensen (7)

Blocks: Emmy Jessop (4)

Assists: Vivian Potter (6)

Digs: Jessica Saturday (10). 

The Stevensville girls played Polson on Thursday, Sept. 1st and won 4-1 (25-21, 8-25, 25-20, 25-23)

Emmy Kopsa (#5) serves the ball in Stevensville’s victory over Polson on Thursday, September 8th. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Stevi stat leaders:

Kills: Daphne Engel (17)

Aces: Daphne Engel (5)

Blocks: Sophie Berning and Tilli Danczyk (1)

Assists: Sophie Berning (33)

Digs: Sophie Berning (7) . 

On Saturday, Sept. 3rd, they defeated Columbia Falls 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

Stevi stat leaders:

Kills: Daphne Engel (13)

Aces: Tilli Danczyk and Sophie Berning (3)

Blocks: Shilo Lampi (3)

Assists: Sophie Berning (23)

Digs: Emmy Kopsa (7). 

