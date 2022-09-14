FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot

Join wildlife staff in Darby Sept. 21 and Florence Sept. 28

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley this month to share information on how to avoid bear conflicts around the home and while recreating.

Join wildlife staff in Darby on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. the Darby Community Clubhouse (106 N. Main Street) and in Florence on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall (234 Holloway Lane).

Learn from FWP bear managers about prevention and coexistence strategies for living with bears and get a chance to practice using inert bear spray. FWP staff will be available to discuss keeping your home bear resistant, bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to prevent and handle bear encounters.

For more information on bear safety and conflict prevention, visit FWP’s page on bears in Montana at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear or visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s website at igbconline.org.

For more information on the upcoming Bitterroot bear events, contact the Missoula FWP office at 406-542-5518.