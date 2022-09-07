Football roundup

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton football team beat Dillon 34-7 on Friday, Sept. 2nd. Hamilton’s running game and stout defense proved to be the difference. Hamilton rushed for 338 yards as a team, with Andrew Frederick leading the way with 168 yards. Quarterback Tyson Bauder rushed for four touchdowns and 162 yards, and also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Eli Taylor. Taylor led Hamilton’s receivers with seven catches for 63 yards. Hamilton is 2-0 on the season and hosts Frenchtown on Friday, Sept. 9th at 7 p.m.

It’s been a while since the Florence Falcons football team played a close game. That was the case on Friday, Sept. 2nd in Townsend. It took a late Patrick Duchien 41-yard touchdown run to seal the 34-31 road victory against a tough Townsend squad. Duchien rushed for 186 yards and two TD’s and passed for 242 yards and two TD’s. Tyler Abbott had five catches for 90 yards including a 45-yard TD catch. Will Wagner caught a 38-yard TD pass as well. Colton Rice had a 10-yard TD run and accounted for 2 sacks and 4 tackles for a loss on defense. Trapper Oster had two interceptions for the Falcon defense. Florence is 2-0 on the season and hosts Cut Bank on Friday, Sept. 9th at 7pm.

The Darby football team lost 24-26 in a close game to Valley Christian on Saturday, Sept. 2nd. Darby is 1-1 on the season and hosts Arlee on Friday, Sept. 9th at 7 p.m.

The Stevensville football team traveled to Polson on Friday, Sept. 9th and lost, 49-0. The ‘Jackets are 0-2 on the season and host Browning on Friday, Sept. 9th at 7 p.m.