Bitterroot Health Rehabilitation Services – 20+ years

The Bitterroot Health (BH) Rehabilitation team has helped thousands of people in the Valley return to the activities they love by alleviating pain, improving function, and enhancing their quality of life. Over the past two decades, BH Rehabilitation Services has stayed at the forefront of new technologies and treatments by using an integrated approach to therapy intervention.

“For over 20 years our model has been to provide multidisciplinary care, by having all three rehabilitation disciplines available in one location. By combining Physical Therapy (PT), Occupational Therapy (OT), and Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), we’ve found that this gives our patients the best chance of reaching their functional goals,” said Director of BH Rehabilitation Services, Kyle Tierney, DPT.

It might seem challenging to combine different therapies, however there are numerous benefits. “A multidisciplinary approach means we are able to meet every aspect of our patient’s rehabilitation needs, and provide comprehensive care every step of the way,” Tierney said.

And because BH Rehab Services is connected with the hospital, and Bitterroot Health at large, it makes the connection of services seamless. The BH Rehab team works directly with their patient and patient’s medical providers to ensure that all the patient’s needs are being met.

So how exactly does continuity of care and a multidisciplinary approach work? When a patient is admitted to the hospital for a debilitating issue, like a stroke, during their hospital stay the BH Rehab acute care PT works with the patient to help them relearn how to complete basic tasks like walking, getting in and out of bed, and in and out of chairs. The acute care OT also works with the patient, helping them relearn activities of daily living, like showering or bathing, cooking, and cleaning; BH Rehab have a learning kitchen and learning restroom for the patient to practice these tasks before going home. The SLP will help the patient improve on any speech deficits, swallowing difficulties or cognitive issues that may be impairing their ability to plan or manage tasks. Throughout their stay, the BH Rehab team is working side by side with the patient’s physicians and nursing staff to ensure that all the patient’s needs are being met.

Before a patient is released from the hospital, the BH Rehab team conduct a home safety evaluation to ensure the patient will be able to return home safely and be able to function. Once released from the hospital, the patient then has the opportunity to continue their recovery by working with the BH Rehab team in the outpatient setting.

Within their two outpatient clinics, BH Rehab has a staff of 14 full-time PTs, 3 full-time OTs, and 3 full-time SLPs with board certifications in orthopedics, neurology, hand therapy and pediatrics. “We are so fortunate to have a comprehensive, experienced team that is able to collaborate and provide services to patients of all ages,” said Tierney.

The Hamilton clinic is a 12,000 square foot state-of-the art facility complete with 14 private treatment rooms, an aquatic center with a zero-entry pool, large rehab gym filled with specialized equipment used to treat every diagnosis, a walking track, and a specialized pediatric treatment gym.

BH Rehab has a wide range of specialties, some include:

• Orthopedic Rehabilitation – For those recovering from a ligament or muscle sprain, or orthopedic surgery, the team of orthopedic certified specialists and the certified hand therapist works with patients to get them back to the activities they love.

• Neurological Rehabilitation – Neurologic Certified Specialist, Sarah Mollenhauer, DPT, NCS, works with others on the BH Rehab team to assist those who’ve had a stroke, or have spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, balance issues, dizziness or any other issue related to the nervous system. The team also has multiple members (PTs and SLPs) certified in the “BIG and LOUD” program to help patients with Parkinson’s disease.

• Pediatric Rehabilitation – If a child is experiencing delays in growth and development or has sustained an injury, BH Rehab specialized pediatric OTs, SLPs and board-certified pediatric PT collaborate to develop a plan best suited for that child’s needs.

• Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation – For men and women experiencing bladder or bowel issues, or chronic pelvic pain associated with pelvic floor issues. The BH Rehab team have level I or level II certified therapist offering non-surgical interventions that help these issues.

• Hand and Upper Extremity Rehabilitation – Bill Ownbey, OTR/L, CHT, is a certified hand therapist who utilizes a combination of splinting, modalities, and exercise to help patients recover from all hand and upper extremity injuries.

• Cardiac Rehabilitation – For those who’ve experienced a heart attack, heart failure, angioplasty, or heart surgery; the cardiology rehab team includes the patient’s medical team and the International Heart Institute, for a comprehensive cardio rehab plan.

In addition to the rehab services offered in Hamilton, BH Rehabilitation offers Physical Therapy services in Corvallis and will soon have a rehab presence in Stevensville when the new Bitterroot Health Stevensville medical center opens in early 2023.

To learn more about all services offered by BH Rehabilitation, visit: bitterroothealth.org/REHAB or call (406) 375-4570. To learn more about the BH Rehabilitation team, visit: bitterroothealth.org/services/rehabilitation/meet-our-team/