Valley High School Sports Week

by Scott Sacry

Bitterroot Golfers compete in Whitefish Invitational

On August 23rd the golf teams of Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville competed in the Whitefish Invitational at Whitefish Lake. In the girls team event, Hamilton finished 2nd. In the boys team event, Corvallis finished 2nd and Hamilton finished 3rd.

Individually for the girls, Brooklyn Brown of Hamilton took 2nd place with a score of 94, Cambree Praast of Stevenville took 4th with a score of 98, and Bryn Cianflone finished 5th with a score of 100.

For the boys, Corvallis’s Brady Powell finished 2nd with a score of 73, Corvallis’s Tate Jessop took 4th with a score of 77, and Jackson Heath of Hamilton took 6th with a score of 78.

Volleyball Tip-off Tournament

The volleyball teams from Hamilton, Corvallis, and Stevensville started the season at the Northwest/Southwest Tip-off in Hamilton on August 26th-27th. The tournament featured the Southwest schools of Butte Central, Dillon, Stevensville, Corvallis, Hamilton, Frenchtown, and East Helena who competed against the Northwest schools of Browning, Polson, Libby, Columbia Falls, Ronan, and Whitefish.

The teams played pool play matches on Friday to get seeded for the “place” play on Saturday, with the #1 seed from the Southwest playing the #1 seed from the Northwest, the #2 seed from the Southwesyt playing the #2 seeds from the Northwest, all the way down to the #6 seeds.

Hamilton went 11-1 in pool play and was seeded 1st in the Southwest and beat Polson to place first in the tournament. Stevensville went 8-4 in pool play and was seeded 4th in the Southwest and beat Whitefish in the place matches. Corvallis went 7-5 in pool play and was the #5 seed out of the Southwest and beat Browning in their place match.

Falcons cruise to victory

The defending Class B state champion Florence Falcons opened up their season in style by beating Manhattan 30-0 in Washington Grizzly Stadium on Friday, August 26. Florence’s quarterback Patrick Duchien ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the victory. Taylor Abbott and Ryan Winters each caught touchdown passes. Florence’s Colton Rice had a standout performance on defense. Florence’s next game is at Townsend on Friday, September 2nd.

Darby upends Troy to start season

Darby hosted Troy on Friday, August 26th and came away with a 50-20 victory. Many Darby players had outstanding games. Quarterback Nolan Lenny ran for 120 yards and had 3 rushing TDs and passed for another, running back Clayton Lucas rushed for 80 yards and scored a TD, McCoy Townsend had a 22-yard TD reception and a 40-yard TD run, and Payton Ehman and Leland Schlapman each had 14 tackles. Next week, Darby plays Valley Christian on Saturday, Sept 3rd at 7 p.m. at Big Sky High School.