Summons – Nolz vs Weisweaver

John Masar

LionWood Law, PLLC

115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103

Stevensville, MT 59870

406-625-2682

jmasarlionwoodlaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

IN THE JUSTICE COURT OF RAVALLI COUNTY, STATE OF MONTANA

PATRICIA ANN NOLZ, Successor Trustee of the Myrtle Verna Gill Living Trust u/a/d April 22, 2002, Plaintiff

VS.

JEFFREY D. WEISWEAVER, Defendant.

Cause No.: CV-2022-210-OT

SUMMONS TO FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:

Jeffrey D. Weisweaver

122 Daniel Court

Hamilton, MT 59840

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you. You must file your answer with the Court within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. A $30.00 fee per Defendant must be

accompanied by your answer.

You must also serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, John Masar, LionWood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, MT 59870.

If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Witness my hand and the seal of this Court, the 7th day of April, 2022.

/s/Jennifer A. Ray

Justice of the Peace or Clerk of Justice Court

BS 8-3, 8-10, 8-17-22.