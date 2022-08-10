Summons – Nolz vs Weisweaver

John Masar
LionWood Law, PLLC
115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103
Stevensville, MT 59870
406-625-2682
jmasarlionwoodlaw.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
IN THE JUSTICE COURT OF RAVALLI COUNTY, STATE OF MONTANA
PATRICIA ANN NOLZ, Successor Trustee of the Myrtle Verna Gill Living Trust u/a/d April 22, 2002, Plaintiff
VS.
JEFFREY D. WEISWEAVER, Defendant.
Cause No.: CV-2022-210-OT
SUMMONS TO FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT
THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT:
Jeffrey D. Weisweaver
122 Daniel Court
Hamilton, MT 59840
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in this action, which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court, a copy of which is herewith served upon you. You must file your answer with the Court within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service. A $30.00 fee per Defendant must be
accompanied by your answer.
You must also serve a copy of your answer upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, John Masar, LionWood Law, PLLC, 115 W. 3rd Street, Suite 103, Stevensville, MT 59870.
If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court, the 7th day of April, 2022.
/s/Jennifer A. Ray
Justice of the Peace or Clerk of Justice Court
BS 8-3, 8-10, 8-17-22.
