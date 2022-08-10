Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration.

Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to the Town of Stevensville before the jets were turned on in front of a crowd of donors, volunteers, and eager children.

Droves of local kids had fun in the watery space until an injury from a fall on Saturday prompted a closure. The splash pad will remain closed until the issue of an unusually slick surface can be rectified.

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to indicate that the handing over of the splash pad to the town was unofficial rather than official.