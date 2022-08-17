Stevensville RFPs

NOTICE OF RFP’S
The Town of Stevensville is currently advertising the following Requests for Proposals for contracted services:
*Audit Services for FY20/21, FY 21/22, FY22/23. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.
*IT Services. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.
*Growth Policy. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.
Interested firms can find additional information about the RFP’s on the Town of Stevensville’s website at:
www.townofstevensville.com/rfps<http://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps>
Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk
BS 8/17, 8/24/22
