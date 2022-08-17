Bitterroot Star

Stevensville RFPs

NOTICE OF RFP’S

The Town of Stevensville is currently advertising the following Requests for Proposals for contracted services:

*Audit Services for FY20/21, FY 21/22, FY22/23. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.

*IT Services. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.

*Growth Policy. Proposals due 9/15/22 @ 5:00 pm.

Interested firms can find additional information about the RFP’s on the Town of Stevensville’s website at:

www.townofstevensville.com/rfps<http://www.townofstevensville.com/rfps>

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 8/17, 8/24/22

