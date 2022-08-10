RFQ – Sapphire Community Health

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL, ENGINEERING AND DESIGN SERVICES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER SERVICES FOR SAPPHIRE COMMUNITY HEALTH (HAMILTON, MONTANA)

Sapphire Community Health is seeking a Request for Qualifications from a professional firm for architectural, engineering & design services for the construction of a community health center. Services will also include construction administration. The community health center will be located in Hamilton, Montana on the north side of Hamilton at U.S. 93.

For a Request for Qualification Package which includes the Scope of Services; Submission Requirements, Selection Process, RFQ Schedule and Deadline for Submission of Qualifications, of if you have any questions, please contact

Janet Woodburn, CEO (406)541-0475

[email protected]

Deadline for RFQ submission is October 7, 2022.

BS 8-10, 8-17, 8-24-22.