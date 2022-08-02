by Linda Schmitt, Corvallis

Republicans don’t support veterans. Witness their vote against the Bill to cover toxic effects of burn pits. Burn pits are used in war scenarios, not in some bland field in Nebraska. It’s a wartime situation. Republicans won’t protect your son or grandson when it matters.

Republicans don’t protect children or mothers – unless they aren’t born yet. As soon as a child is born, Republicans look the other way. They cut funds for health, welfare and every other thing, including schools. So welcome, baby girl or boy. Hope your Mommy & Daddy are financially secure. If not, well, welcome to a life of poverty.

Republicans don’t care about public lands. Witness Gianforte, Rosendale and Daines as they peddle state lands to anyone with a buck. So much for your hiking, camping, fishing and stunning treasure of Montana’s public lands. “Public,” to a Republican, means “Me and my buddy who have the bucks.” That’s dollars, not does.

Still want to be a Republican? Do yourself and everyone else a favor this time. Vote Democrat. You’ll be glad you did.